Sally Thompson and Bob Coates are taking part in the Veterans Banger Rally next month to raise funds for Dementia UK and SSAFA, an Armed Forces charity called the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.

The trip will involve them driving in the Peugeot 206 from Dover to Gibraltar, along with 40 other teams.

The duo, who are directors of home care company Senior Moments Care and Moments Hub Daytime Club in St Annes, are aiming to raise £3,000, and have already recieved £1,000 in donations from kind supporters.

Sally said: “We will be travelling in a Peugeot 206 which we have fondly named Trevor in memory of a good friend who attended the Moments Hub and was a veteran of the RAF.

“But before we set off on our adventures, we have a few fundraising events planned in August.”

A family garden party will be held from 2pm on August 6 at St Thomas Church Hall in St Annes.

The event will feature candy floss, roll-a-penny, craft stalls, a tabletop sale, plant stall, tombola and raffle as well as a cake stall.

The following day will see Sally and Bob with Trevor the Peugeot 206 at Lytham Hall for the Vintage Car Rally.

There will be chance to sponsor a message on the car for a small donation.

And on August 17 at 6.30pm they will be hosting an evening with Mrs Monas who is taking the culinary world by storm with her base curry mix.

To book tickets costing £10 call the Hub on (01253) 724191.