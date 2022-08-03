The project team including staff representing Fylde Council, designers Jacobs UK, and the contractor Volker Stevin were on hand at St Annes Town Hall on Monday to lead visitors through the project and answer any queries during a one-day public exhibition.

The new sea wall around the Island Site will replace the existing ageing 90-year-old structure which is nearing the end of its design life and is at increasing risk of overtopping and structural damage.

For anyone who was unable to visit the one-day exhibition on Monday, the display boards will be available to view each weekday at the Town Hall this week and on Monday, August 8, from 9am until 5pm.

The display boards, with the opportunity to comment, are also available digitally at www.fylde.gov.uk

Take a look at the exhibition, artist’s impressions and details of the scheme – including what will happen to the beach huts, mini golf course and miniature railway – below.

£12.1m St Annes sea wall An artist impression of the proposed £12.1m St Annes sea wall. A two phase approach is planned to minimize the impact on existing trading businesses and the public during the construction process.

£12.1m St Annes sea wall Work is expected to start in autumn 2023 and finish in summer 2025.

£12.1m St Annes sea wall Phase one will see a compound set up off South Promenade on Fairhaven Road Car Park and the boating lake filled to create a temporary surface for the beach huts and a temporary car park.

£12.1m St Annes sea wall The beach huts will be relocated to the temporary surface of the boating lake for 12 months from autumn 2023 to autumn 2024. They will then be relocated near to their original position.