"His energy was infectious, he made everyone feel welcome. Darrell was a true legend."

One of Blackpool's best loved nightclub DJs has died.

Tributes are being paid to Darrell Carr - aka DJ Devil - who entertained crowds for more than 20 years at a host of Blackpool night spots including Popworld, Trilogy, Syndicate and Yates.

It is believed Darrell died unexpectedly on Friday (January 19). The cause of his death is not known at this stage. Our thoughts go out to his wife Bernadette and their children.

Friend Jason Fubar, owner of Fubar's Rum Bar in North Promenade, was among those paying tribute to Darrell.

He said: "I'm absolutely shocked and numb to hear of the sudden passing of a very good friend of mine Darrell Carr.

"A great personality and a funny guy. He will be sadly missed and I know we will give you a good send off my brother.... Rest In Peace DJ Devil...."

Trilogy nightclub added: "We are saddened to hear the news that our great friend & colleague has passed away.

"Darrell Carr (DJ DEVIL) joined the Trilogy family at the very beginning and we will miss his energy & enthusiasm but most of all we will miss his friendship.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. RIP my friend #legend."

Friend Lucy Nation has launched a GoFundMe to help Darrell's family cover the cost of his funeral.

Darrell Carr aka DJ Devil died unexpectedly on Friday (January 19)

Writing on Saturday, she said: "I think it’s fair to say that the devastating news of Darrell’s death came as a massive shock to us all this morning!

"He was such a big character & loved by so many! Taken far too soon but will leave fond memories with family & friends, far & wide.

"Any money raised will go towards giving him the send off he deserves, as well as supporting his wife and children at this sad and unexpected time.

"Let's raise a glass for Darrell Carr, aka DJ Devil & remember all the good times."

A total of £2,286 has been donated so far, with Lucy hoping to reach a target of £3,000.