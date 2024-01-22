A funeral procession will travel along Blackpool Promenade as resort waves a final goodbye to the 'kind-hearted' businesswoman, Gayna Sedgwick, whose family own the three piers.

Members of the public are invited to pay respects to Gayna, who was described as 'lovely inside and out'.

Friends, employees and acquaintances will all be able to watch the funeral of 'The Queen Of The Golden Mile', as it will be livestreamed and shown on all the screens in No13 Bonny Street - which was owned by Gayna.

Gayna was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015 but was a successful businesswoman in her own right, having bought the glass-topped Pyramid building on the Golden Mile in 2020.

When is Gayna Sedgwick's funeral?

Gayna's funeral will take place on Thursday 25th January at 11:30am, at Lytham Crematorium.

The procession will drive past North Pier at 10:50am, and continue along the Promenade.

They will stop outside the Pyramid Plaza, and Blackpool Fish Factory at 10:55am - which Gayna purchased in 2020.

Gayna, who had worked in hospitality from the age of nine, was always a strong supporter of Blackpool, and at the time of the purchase, she said was "proud to own a chunk of Blackpool’s Golden Mile".

Where can I pay my respects to Gayna?

People are welcome to stand on the prom as Gayna passes by.