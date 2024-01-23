Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the most influential people in Blackpool have shared fond memories and words of condolence at the sudden loss of a resort icon.

Leaders in the entertainment industry have joined restaurant and retail managers in paying their respects to Gayna Sedgwick - a ‘bold, bright and beautiful’ woman with ‘Blackpool infused in her DNA’.

'Caring, loving support' after Joe Longthorne's death

Gayna was instrumental in re naming The North Pier Theatre as The Joe Longthorne Theatre, working closely with Joes husband and theatrical impresario Jamie Moran, in making it happen and securing the iconic venue for future generations to enjoy.

Jamie Moran, the director of Joe Longthorne Theatre said the venue wouldn’t exist if not for Gayna’s ‘massive input in renaming the North Pier theatre after Joe, and her caring, loving support to me after Joe passed away in August 2019’.

Mr Moran added: “I will always remember her kind heart when Gayna delivered over 200 chip barms free of charge to Viva for Joe's fans who had travelled from around the county to come [to his] funeral.

Describing her as a ‘force of nature’, resort entertainer, Soraya Vivian, said: “[Gayna was] Unique, funny and a genuine beautiful soul that definitely made her mark on everyone who met her.”

Gayna leaves a legacy behind

Gayna is remembered by many people from all walks of her professional and personal life that she has worked and shared her busy and exciting experiences with, as having a kind heart, brilliant business mind, a compassionate and understanding personality and she blended this with her astute, entrepreneurial business flair and exceptional social skills.

She was described as having a ‘great work ethic and commitment’ by Michael Williams, Managing Director for the Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited.

Mr Williams told the Blackpool Gazette: “Gayna was an inspirational business woman and once she set her mind to doing something she certainly did all she could to achieve her goals….her legacy will live on.”

God help anyone who belittled her beloved Blackpool!

Making her mark in Blackpool, Gayna worked closely with her family, the Sedgwick's on South and Central Pier with the fairground rides as well as running her own businesses including cafes and various food outlets.

John Westhead, the Operations Director for Blackpool Promotions remembers her as a ‘whirlwind of a woman’ who was ‘always willing to go out of her way to help others’.

“Gayna did so much for Blackpool and loved the resort tremendously, she always had a pride in what she was doing and the effect it could have on the town. God help anyone who belittled her beloved Blackpool!

A mentor to disadvantaged young people

In her early career, Gayna trained and worked as a social worker, spearheading a national campaign with Jack Straw about Care in the Community. Her pioneering work in Blackburn established her career in social care for children and later on working in Blackpool in various children’s care homes.

Gayna was a pro-active ambassador and advocate for children in care and when these children became adults, she mentored many of them and gave them good jobs through her businesses.

Purchased iconic building on the Golden Mile

Gayna then went on to set up her own leisure business on Blackpool's Golden Mile, operating the hugely successful Blackpool Fish Factory. In 2018 the opportunity came to purchase the Pyramid Plaza building and the iconic Pump and Truncheon pub, on Bonny Street. Gayna set about a swift refurbishment and changed the name to the No13 Bonny Street.

Launching the new look pub and carvery, as the newly installed landlady, Gayna ran all aspects of the new business and transformed the No13 pub into a cosy and lively locals & visitors destination venue, as well as a meeting place for Blackpool Football Club supporters and making it a new Blackpool Football Club home pub.

She was described by the managers at The Pyramid Plaza Shopping Centre as ‘one of a kind’. David Halliday and Alice Hartley added: “We will be forever grateful for the support you gave us in those early years setting up the Pyramid Shopping Plaza, and the continued mentorship and support in the years that followed, in the good times and the bad…We have so many lovely memories of the great times we shared.”

No13 Bonny Street pub will 'never be the same'

Tasha Howarth, Manager of No 13 Pub said: “She was not just my boss but my best friend always trying to help everybody.”

She said the pub will ‘never be the same’ without Gayna.

“The world has lost a lot of sparkle since she is not here. She is a great light, and I have never met anybody like her and she was so unique and irreplaceable.”

Rick Wakelin, who owns Blackpool Television, started working together with his partner Gayna and was actively involved in running the pub with her.

He is heartbroken at losing the love of his life: Mr Wakelin told Blackpool Gazette: “Gayna was an enthusiastic, entrepreneurial, innovative, creative business woman and her eye for detail was second to none. Always happy, always very glamorous but very down to earth.

"As a partner she was the most loving, kind, considerate, adventurous, person you could ever wish for. She was my amazing. I will miss her and she will be forever in my heart."

When is Gayna Sedgwick's funeral?

Gayna's funeral will take place on Thursday 25th January at 11:30am, at Lytham Crematorium.

The procession will drive past North Pier at 10:50am, and continue along the Promenade.

They will stop outside the Pyramid Plaza, and Blackpool Fish Factory at 10:55am - which Gayna purchased in 2020.

Gayna, who had worked in hospitality from the age of nine, was always a strong supporter of Blackpool, and at the time of the purchase, she said was "proud to own a chunk of Blackpool’s Golden Mile".

Where can I pay my respects to Gayna?

People are welcome to stand on the prom as Gayna passes by.

