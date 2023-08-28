Friends, colleagues and former patients have paid tribute to a senior nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, who sadly died aged just 37.

"The most amazing, caring lady I ever had the privilege to work alongside and know,” said Becki's NHS colleague, Emma Stoddard. (Picture by Mike Marsden)

Rebecca ‘Becki’ Marsden went into cardiac arrest on July 19 and died peacefully in hospital, with her loved ones by her side, two weeks later.

The 37-year-old was mum to two daughters – Millie, 7, and Penny, 3 – and a loving wife to her husband Mike. The couple celebrated 10 happy years as husband and wife last year.

In a tragic twist of fate, Becki found herself in the caring hands of her friends and colleagues on the critical care ward, where she herself had worked and cared for so many patients over the years.

The Gazette paid tribute to Becki last week, and over the weekend, hundreds of tributes were left on our Facebook page in memory of the dedicated nurse who brought so much comfort to those in need over her 15 years of nursing.

Hospital colleagues, friends and former patients have shared their wonderful memories of Becki – ‘a perfect mum’, ‘a friend to everyone’ and a ‘beautiful soul – inside and out’.

Her nursing colleague Jacoba Eastwood said: “Becki was a beautiful soul, and an amazing nurse. She will live on through her girls, Millie and Penny. My love goes to those missing her so desperately.”

David Seddon, a physiotherapist at Blackpool Vic, said Becki was “one of the most genuinely lovely and kind people I’ve ever worked with”. “Still can’t believe this has happened,” he said. “You will be sadly missed. Love and strength to all family and friends. Sleep well Becki xx.”

Another Vic colleague, Danielle Smith, shared her hearbreak at losing her good friend. “I refuse to say goodbye,” said Danielle. “See you later Becky, beautiful soul who I had the privilege of calling a good friend and colleague. We miss her so much x.”

Lindsey Jane, a fellow nurse at the Vic, couldn’t agree more. She said: “Such a beautiful person inside and out, love to all her friends and family at this very very sad time. r.i.p beautiful xx.”

"The most amazing, caring lady I ever had the privilege to work alongside and know,” said another colleague, Emma Stoddard. “She touched everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. An angel in human form x.”

And Vic nurse Kelly Smith added: “I worked with Becki at the start of our careers. Such a beautiful girl inside and out. Sending lots of love to all family, friends and colleagues. I know she will be missed by many. RIP Becki.”

"Never without a smile. Such a beautiful lady,” said Claire Moss. “RIP Becki, much love to all the family.”

Student nurse Shona Thompson remembered Becki’s kindess whilst a patient at the Vic. “I remember Becki, she was a caring nurse who looked after me when I was a patient on critical care. She was so kind-hearted. Sending prayers and condolences to the family. Gone but will never be forgotten.”

“Such a beautiful soul and one that will be missed incredibly, by all her family and friends,” said Lyndsay Riding, a friend of the family.

Amanda Smith said Becki will be remembered as “a friend to everyone” and “a perfect mum to her two girls”. “You will be missed by so many you beautiful lady R.I.P sweetheart”, added Amanda.

Health care assistant Dominique Day also recalled Becki’s kindness during his training. He said: “What a beautiful soul she was. She helped me on my placement as a student nurse. I will never forget her x.”

“So sad,” said Kath Anthony. “Thank you beautiful lady for what you did. Such a selfless human being x.”

Becki’s funeral service will take place at Lytham Crematorium this week.

On the way to the service, the procession will stop outside the entrance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where staff, friends and colleagues will hold a minute’s silence and pay their final respects to Becki.