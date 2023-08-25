Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool Vic nurse and mum-of-two who sadly died aged just 37.

Rebecca Marsden, 37, from Kirkham, suffered cardiac arrest on July 19 and died peacefully with her family by her side in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on August 4. (Picture by Mike Marsden)

Rebecca Marsden went into cardiac arrest on July 19 and died peacefully with her loved ones by her side in Blackpool Victoria Hospital two weeks later.

The 37-year-old, known as Becki to family and friends, was mum to two daughters – Millie, 7, and Penny, 3 – and a loving wife to her husband Mike. The couple celebrated 10 happy years as husband and wife last year.

Becki, from Kirkham, was a senior nurse on Blackpool Vic’s critical care ward where she brought comfort to thousands of patients and their families over the years. This year was her 15th working at the hospital, her second home, where Becki regarded her colleagues as one big family.

Becki was mum to two daughters – Millie, 7, and Penny, 3 – and a loving wife to her husband Mike, who said Becki was “a modern day saint” who “loved life” and “loved being a mum”. (Picture by Mike Marsden)

In a tragic twist of fate, Becki found herself in the caring hands of her friends and colleagues on the same ward, though she sadly never regained consciousness. She passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4.

She had complained of dizziness a week before but had played Netball earlier in the week and had no reason to worry for her health.

"There were no telltale signs”, said Mike, who administered CPR when Becki went into cardiac arrest on the morning of July 19. Her cause of death was found to be cardiomyopathy, a heart disorder which can be genetic and go undetected with virtually no symptoms.

In an emotional tribute to his wife, Mike said Becki was “a modern day saint” who “loved life” and “loved being a mum”.

"The girls were her world and she loved her friends and colleagues at the hospital. She was like the glue that held everyone and everything together.

"No one was ever left out with Becki. She was everyone’s friend. She had a way with people. Nursing was her calling in life. She was born for it.”

Mike said the love and support from the staff at Blackpool Vic has been “a great comfort”.

"They have been by our side every step of the way,” he said. “The love and compassion they showed us over those two weeks, and in the weeks following, has been a huge support to the girls and myself.

"We got to see first hand – in the most tragic way – what Becki and her colleagues faced each day on the critical care ward. It’s the toughest job in the world.

"The care and comfort they bring to people in need, 24 hours a day, and under such demanding circumstances...it was a real eyeopener.

"And for Becky to come home each day, each night, after gruelling shifts and to be there for the girls, myself, her family and friends. That's just who she was. She had so much love to give.”

Becki’s funeral service will take place at Lytham Crematorium next week.

On the way to the service, the procession will stop outside the entrance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where staff, friends and colleagues will hold a minute’s silence and pay their final respects to Becki.