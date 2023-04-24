Brian Crawford was an active supporter of the restoration of Fleetwood's railway station - here pictured with Government minister Grant Shapps.

Mr Crawford, a well known figure in Fleetwood, had been due to stand as an independent in the town’s Warren Ward in the local polls on Thursday 4.

All other polls will go ahead as planned.

An ex-serviceman who served with the Royal Engineers in Aden and Bahrain from 1961, Mr Crawford had been a member on Fleetwood Town Council and served for a time as its Armed Forced Champion.

He was also involved in a number of community projects in Fleetwood, including the successful attempt to reinstate public conveniences on Fleetwood seafront and efforts to revive the town’s rail link.

Fleetwood Town Council has posted a tribute to Mr Crawford on its website, stating: “It is with deepest regret that we learn of the passing of Warren Ward Councillor, Coun Brian Crawford.

"Brian was a deeply professional man who truly cared for Fleetwood and its residents – he was always active in wanting improvement for our town and always helped where he could; regularly attending meetings, community events and networking to keep abreast of any issues within Fleetwood and championing for its betterment.

“A true gentleman, he was always incredibly friendly with staff and fellow councillors on Fleetwood Town Council.”

The circumstances of Mr Crawford’s death have not been made public.

Rebecca Huddleston, Returning Officer for Wyre Council said: “We send our condolences to Brian Crawford’s family at this sad time.

"Legally, we must now postpone the election in Warren Ward. I have already contacted the other candidates, and will be writing to all affected electors.”

A new date for the election is being arranged and new poll cards will be sent to all affected voters.

They will tell voters how to arrange a postal or proxy vote if they cannot make it to the polling station on the new date.

Any already returned postal votes will no longer count.

Postal voters will be sent a new postal vote.