All the candidates standing in the local elections in Wyre - including Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Poulton-le-Fylde
Voters across Wyre go to the polls in May with a total of 50 seats up for grabs across the borough.
Labour and the Conservatives, with the latter running the authority with a sizeable majority, are putting up candidates in all the seats for the May 4 polls.
There are currently 36 Conservative councillors, eight Labour members, three from Wyre Alliance, two from Wyre Residents and one independent.
The borough includes wards in large towns such as Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Thornton and Poulton, along with constituencies in Over Wyre, the town of Garstang and a number of other rural villages.
This year the two main parties – 44 Conservative candidates and 40 from Labour - will be joined by eight independent candidates, three representatives from a new small group, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, two from the Green Party and one from the Liberal Democrats.
The independents include a varied mix of candidates, such as candidates campaigning against plans for a quarry in Preesall, and former Wyre Council leader Peter Gibson, who is standing as an independent in Poulton for the second consecutive election.
Coun Michael Vincent, the leader of Wyre’s Conservatives, said of the group: “We have led the council through austerity and the pandemic without any cuts to frontline services or closures all while delivering the lowest council tax on the Fylde coast.
"We have an agenda for the next four years to improve the parks and open spaces in our borough, substantially reduce the council’s carbon footprint and deliver growth and prosperity to our town centres.
"We hope to gain seats at the elections on 4th May and that the pubic mandate us to continue our good work.”
Wyre’s Labour leader, Coun Rob Fail, said: “People are rightly fed up with the shambolic running of the country by the Tories.
"The country needs a new and inspiring vision and so does Wyre, whose residents have been getting a raw deal for decades.
“We have a really positive manifesto and pledges to make the Borough cleaner and greener, reduce inequality and deprivation, and enhance the quality of life for local residents.
“Wyre Labour has a vision for the future that I hope and believe residents can associate with and can get behind us.”
As well as the elections for Wyre Council, there are also polls for Fleetwood Town Council and and parish councils across the borough.
The candidates for Wyre Council seats are:
BOURNE ward, Thornton (3 seats)
BALLARD Howard John (Conservative)
ECCLES Jack Anthony (Conservative)
HIGGINSON Kevin (Labour)
SWATTON Harry (Labour)
WELLS Victoria (Labour Party)
WYERS-ROEBUCK Thomas Robert (Conservative)
BRECK ward, Poulton (2 seats)
CALVER Thomas Stephen Robert (Labour)
GIBSON Peter James (Independent)
HAZLEWOOD Sean (Lab)
LE MARINEL Peter (Conservative)
PRESTON Jane (Conservative)
BROCK with CATTERALL ward (2 seats)
BOLTON Daniel James (Conservative)
BONSER Oliver James (Labour)
SWIFT David (Conservative)
CALDER Ward (1 seat)
HEATON-BENTLEY Michelle ( Labour)
IBISON John (Conservative)
CARLETON Ward (2 seats)
EAVES Adele ( Alliance for Democracy and Freedom)
FIELDING Stuart James (Labour)
LYONS-WALKER Andrew Paul (Conservative)
TOWNSEND Christina McKenzie (Conservative)
WALKER Andrew James (Labour)
CLEVELEYS PARK ward (2 seats(
AMOS Ian John (Conservative)
ANDERTON Marge (Labour)
AUDLEY Carol Anne (Labour).
HINCHCLIFFE Craig (Liberal Democrats)
MCNEAL Cate (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom)
RENDELL Richard Anthony (Conservative)
GARSTANG ward (3 seats)
ATKINS Dulcie Mary (Conservative)
ATKINS Robert James (Conservative)
COLLINSON Elizabeth Alice (Conservative)
GALE David William (Labour)
MEEKS Luke John (Green Party)
MOORE John Stephen (Labour)
GREAT ECCLESTON ward (2 seats)
CARTRIDGE Peter (Conservative)
CATTERALL Susan Margaret (Conservative)
HALEY Patrick Alexander (Labour Party)
HOGARTH Dianne Jane (Green Party)
HAMBLETON AND STALMINE ward (2 seats)
BELL-FAIRCLOUGH John (Independent)
BOWEN Lynne Christine (Conservative)
FIELDING Helen (Labour)
MEAD-MASON Barbara Ann (Green Party)
ROBINSON Julie Ann (Conservative)
HARDHORN WITH HIGHCROSS ward, Poulton (3 seats)
BERRY Roger (Conservative)
BRIDGE Simon John (Conservative)
CALVER Melanie Jane (Labour)
LANG Jackie (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom)
NICHOLLS Steve (Conservative)
JUBILEE ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)
FAIL Rob (Labour)
FAULKNER Scott (Conservative)
MARTIN Wayne (Labour)
PORTER Scott David Andrew (Conservative)
MARSH MILL ward, Thornton (3 seats)
ELLISON Paul Robert (Conservative)
HIGGS David James (Conservative)
JACKSON Henry (Conservative)
JACKSON William (Labour Party)
SMITH Peter (Labour)
TAYLOR Jason (Labour)
MOUNT ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
ASHTON Timothy Maxwell (Conservative)
SMITH Sadie (Conservative)
STEPHENSON Carole Ann (Labour)
STIRZAKER Mary Juliet (Labour Party)
PARK ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
BEAVERS Lorraine (Labour)
HUNT Susan Ann (Conservative)
NORTHWOOD Geraldine Ann (Conservative)
SMITH Christine (Labour Party)
PHAROS ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
DUFFY Ruth (Labour)
MOLINER Michelle (Labour)
PICKTON Michael John (Green Party)
SHAW David Charles (Conservative)
VINCENT Matthew (Conservative)
PHEASANT’S WOOD ward (1 seat)
KAY Andrea Dawn (Conservative)
STEPHENSON Joy (Labour)
PILLING Ward (1 seat)
BEAVERS Rachel (Labour)
LEIGH Adam Michael (Conservative)
RUSHFORTH Bob (Independent)
PREESALL Ward (3 seats)
MOON Paul (Conservative)
ORME Philip Kevin (Conservative)
RIMMER Claire Louise (Independent)
RUSHFORTH Collette (Independent)
SHEWAN Ron (Labour)
SORENSEN Ashley (Independent)
TAYLOR-ROYSTON Steven Cleve (Conservative)
ROSSALL Ward, Fleetwood (3 seats)
GERRARD David (Independent)
MEEKINS Bernice Patricia (Conservative)
RAYNOR Cheryl Jane (Labour)
RAYNOR Robbie Andrew (Labour)
STEPHENSON Evelyn (Labour)
THEWLIS Frances Lilian (Conservative)
WILLIAMS Huw (Conservative)
STANAH ward, Thornton (2 seats)
LIVESEY Steven Robert (Conservative)
MINTO Kenneth John (Conservative)
RAWLINGS Eddie (Labour)
TITHEBARN ward, Poulton (2 seats)
BIRCH Colette (Conservative)
GRATRIX Richard (Labour)
MCKAY Lesley Ann (Conservative)