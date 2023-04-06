Publication of the full list of nominations show Labour and the Conservatives are fielding two candidates in each of the 21 wards.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding four candidates, while The Green Party and Reform UK each have five candidates, and there are 10 candidates running as independent.

Currently Labour holds most seats at 20, but does not have an outright majority with the Conservatives holding 13 seats, and a combination of independents holding nine.

Town hall elections are in May

Former Conservative group leader Tony Williams has switched wards to join forces with another Tory stalwart to fight the May 4 elections.

Tony currently represents Anchorsholme but is running as an independent with Maxine Callow in neighbouring Norbreck.

Maxine switched to run as a non-aligned independent at the last local elections in 2019 along with her late husband and former council leader Peter Callow, when the pair were deselected by the Conservatives.

Tony said: “I wanted another challenge and Maxine contacted me and asked if I would be her running mate.

Voters will decide who fills the council chamber

“My family wanted me to help Maxine and Norbreck is a cracking ward with lots of potential to get things done there.”

He opted to fight as an independent after being suspended by the Conservative party in February following a complaint by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton which he disputed.

The complaint followed a fall out over the selection of election candidates by the Blackpool South Conservative Association.

Other independent candidates include former council deputy leader Graham Cain and campaigner for the homeless Mark Butcher, who are both standing in Bloomfield.

Former council leader Simon Blackburn is standing down as expected in Brunswick ward, while husband and wife team Gary and Debbie Coleman who set up a formal Independents group are also both stepping down.

Council leader Lynn Williams is standing once more in Claremont, alongside Ivan Taylor who is Blackpool’s longest serving councillor having been first elected in 1966.