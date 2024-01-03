Blackpool Tower will light up blue this Friday (5 Jan) in memory of three police constables who drowned while rescuing a holidaymaker during a winter storm in 1983.

The loss of three officers in one incident was the greatest peace-time loss of life for Lancashire Constabulary.

Angela Bradley, 24, Gordon Alexander Connolly, 23, and Colin Morrison, 38, all died on duty, along with 25-year-old Alistair Anthony, a tourist from Scotland. A short memorial service will also be held at 1pm in the Jubilee Gardens at Gynn Square to remember the brave officers who gave their lives in the service to Blackpool Community.

The officers died trying to save 25-year-old Alistair, who had been out taking his dog for a walk along the seafront.

Alistair, who had been a strong swimmer, had attempted to rescue his dog, who jumped in the sea after his ball. He had waded along the seawall apron, when a wave swept him off his feet. He swam to a concrete slope then found he could not get out of the water.

Four police officers rushed to the scene, and a dramatic rescue attempt ensued. But three of them were tragically swept away to sea by the fierce waves.

For three hours, the Fleetwood lifeboat could not get within 75 yards of the sea wall, while the inflatable dinghy couldn’t be launched.

PC Morrison’s body was recovered by a winchman lowered from a helicopter. Angela’s body was recovered from a sandbank at Preesall days later and Mr Anthony’s body was found at Knott End on January 14. PC Connolly was not found until January 27.