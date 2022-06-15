Veterans gathered at Blackpool’s cenotaph to remember those others who took part in the conflict.

Robert Whitehill, president of Blackpool Royal British Legion Branch, recalled how they were anxiously waiting for the command to try to take back control in the Falklands capital, Port Stanley, when the order came to "helmets off".

Robert, a stretcher bearer with the third battalion of the Parachute Regiment, said: "Then we were told "helmets off, berets on" and we knew that we were all right. There was just this huge relief.

The fallen were remembered on the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War. Pictures: Elizabeth Gomm.

"None of us had wanted to go into house to house combat in Port Stanley."

During the weekend leading up the Monday, June 14, 1982 landmark date, Robert had seen action in the Battle of Mount Longdon, in which 17 of his comrades died and 40 were injured.

The very last to die in the Falklands war was his friend Alex Shaw.

Robert Whitehill, president of the Blackpool Royal British Legion branch

"That really hit me hard as his wife had given birth as we sailed to the islands on the Canberra, and he never got to see his child," said Robert.

Every year since the conflict Robert has paid respects to those who lost their lives or were injured.

Veteran sailor Mark Lewington of Beaufort Avenue, Bispham, was aboard HMS Hecate on the way to the Falklands when the news of victory arrived.

Mark is grateful not to have seen action and solemnly remembers all those who did,

Mark and Janice Lewington celebrate their ruby wedding anniversary next year after first getting in touch when he was serving in the Falklands

For him the conflict brought him a bonus - a bride!

Through the girlfriend of one of his mates he got writing to the Newcastle girl, Janice, who he became engaged to three months after returning home. They were married eight months later, have two daughters, and celebrate their Ruby Wedding Anniversary next year.

Ken Richardson, an able seaman, served aboard the destroyer HMS Birmingham and patrolled North Atlantic islands when the conflict ended.

He laid a anchor shaped wreath at the Blackpool cenotaph in memory of those who failed to return.

Ken Richardson, who served in the Falklands as an able seaman, was among those paying tribute