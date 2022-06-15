Veterans of the 1982 conflict and relatives of the fallen took part in a parade on Sunday (June 12), from St Johns Square to the town’s cenotaph, led by pipes and drums.

The gathering occurred on the anniversary of preparations for the decisive Battle of Tumbledown which finally brought the war to an on June 14 1982, when the islands were liberated.

At the memorial, a service of remembrance and wreath laying was held as respects were paid to those who lost their lives in the conflict.

British troops first landed on the islands in the South Atlantic on 21 May 1982, almost three weeks after Argentina had invaded the UK colony.

By the time the 10 week conflict ended on June 14, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders had died.

The parade at Blackpool was led by Major General Mike Scott, whose rank was Lieutenant Colonel when he commanded the victorious attack by the 2nd Battalion of the Scots Guards and supporting units in the final battle.

Also attending the ceremony was Captain Robert Lawrence (Military Cross), whose experiences formed the basis for the film movie Tumbledown, in which he was portrayed by the actor Colin Firth.

Representatives of Blackpool Council also attended, including the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kathryn Benson and leader, Coun Lynn Williams.

Former Royal Navy man Ian Carr, 59, of Thornton, a Falklands War veteran who served on main hospital ship, HMS Herald, was among those at the event.

He said: “Blackpool did us proud, it felt so good to mark this important milestone at the town’s cenotaph, supported by the council and local people.”

