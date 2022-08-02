Sharon Torrance, of St Annes Square, died of a suspected heart attack on July 21.

Her daughter Cherelle Priestley, 31, said: “She was so bubbly, so outgoing, and so lively.

"She loved to go to parties and people would say ‘it’s a Shazza-style party now she’s here!’

Sharon Torrance

“She loved crafts. She'd get old furniture and turn it into amazing pieces of art – she’d wallpaper and paint it. She was amazing with her hands. She could make anything.”

Cherelle said that Sharon, a mum of three and grandmother of five who worked as a barmaid at St Annes Golf Club, had previously struggled with her mental health, but had overcome her challenges to reconnect with her sister, Debera, in recent years.

She said: “I helped my mum all through my life. I was classed as a child carer at a young age, from nine until I was 11.

Sharon with her family

"She didn't pick good men and she was always searching for a happy ever after that never came, and she struggled with that.

"I don’t know all the ins and outs of her past – she kept that from me. Sometimes she would want to be here and other times she wouldn’t.

"She suffered badly with anxiety and depression.

“She had just been through a few big weeks at work and was letting loose, going out. But on her last night she was just sat watching TV at her friend’s house, and he found her at 2am.

.

"The paramedics turned up and I believe she was pronounced dead at the scene. They did say it was peaceful, so I’m grateful for that.

“My children are just trying to carry on – her other grandchildren are all too young to even understand she’s gone. My little sister is coping, but she's devastated. I'm absolutely heartbroken. She wasn’t just my mum, she was my best friend.”

Sharon’s funeral will take place at Lytham Crematorium on August 19.

Cherelle, a mum of two who lives in Ansdell, said: “All of her friends are amazing. They rallied round. The amount of people who have donated is overwhelming. I’m so grateful to them all.

“The members of the golf club have donated. I’ve received cards and flowers from them and they say how amazing my mum was, and how she lit up the room.

"They only knew her for a short time, but in such a short time she'd managed to wrap them all around her little finger. They're heartbroken themselves. The support from them has been fantastic.