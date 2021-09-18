Tribute dinner to mark Blackpool FC legend Tony Green's 75th birthday
Tribute is to be paid to one of Blackpool’s greatest footballers to celebrate his 75th birthday.
A dinner in honour of former midfielder Tony Green will be held at the Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road stadium on Friday, November 5.
Green, who turns 75 on October 30, was signed for Pool by then manager Stan Mortensen in 1967, for £13,500 from Scottish side Albion Rovers.
He went on to make 123 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and helped the club lift the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1971, before joining Newcastle United in 1971 in a £150,000 part-exchange deal involving Keith Dyson,.
He settled on the Fylde Coast and later taught maths at Hodgson High School in Poulton and at Millfield High School, Thornton.
Green was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Pool team-mate Jimmy Armfield in April 2006.
The tribute dinner, for which former team-mates unable to attend have been invited to submit video messages, is organised by Chris Hull, who played a key role in the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Mortensen’s birth earlier this year, at which Green was a special guest.
Chris said: “Tony is one of Blackpool’s greats and it is only fitting we celebrate such a landmark birthday.”
Anyone who would like places at the dinner or to sponsor part of the event, should send a direct message to Chris on Twitter @MrChrisHull
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe