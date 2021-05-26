Tribute paid to Blackpool FC legend Morty on centenary of his birth

A special ceremony was held at the statue of the late Seasiders star at the ground to honour him on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Around 150 supporters gathered in glorious evening sunshine and guests of honour were Stan's great-niece Nicola Heaney and former Pool star Tony Green, who Mortensen signed for the club when he was manager.

Tony said: "He was a real larger than life character and it's great to pay tribute to him like this."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters gathered at Bloomfield Road in honour of Morty

Nicola said: "It's wonderful to see so many people turn out to remember the man I knew as Uncle Stan."

Nine tangerine footballs were placed at the foot of the statue in memory of Jordan Banks, the nine year old killed by lightning in Blackpool earlier this month

A minute's applause also took place in tribute.

Later, as darkness fell, Blackpool Tower was lit up tangerine in remembrance of the goal hero known as Morty.

Morty's statue on the centenary of his birth

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.