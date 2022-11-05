Danny Tunnicliff, who works for rail operator Northern, braved the shave at Ace of Fades barbers in Fleetwood,

Danny said: “A very good friend of mine has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer and she has started weekly double doses of chemotherapy to try and blitz it before it spreads.

"Usually, chemo is three weekly, so this highlights the severity of her case.

“No one on the railway in my 32-year career has ever known me with short hair, so it’s going to be a quite a shock for my colleagues - and me.

“All the money raised will support Macmillan’s work, so if I can raise money by shaving my hair – my hair being something I’ve been known for - it’s the least I can do.

“Northern have been really supportive, by helping to promote what I’m doing and by donating some travel passes that will be raffled off as part of my fundraising efforts.”

Danny Tunnifcliff before the shave...

The Macmillan charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care. Macmillan’s goal is to reach and improve the lives of everyone who has cancer in the UK.

Donations can be made via Danny’s dedicated page: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/daniel-tunnicliff

