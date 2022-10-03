Being diagnosed with a little-known variant of the disease which affects just 10 to 15 per cent of breast cancer patients was terrifying.

But having overcome chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, Carole found she was able to help others going through a similar experience.

After two years of treatment, she now wants to raise awareness of breast cancer, in particular triple negative breast cancer, and to increase understanding of what it’s like to live with a cancer diagnosis.

Carole Paterson has published a book about her treatment for triple negative breast cancer called Tits Up

Carole, 60, from St Annes, has published a book entitled ‘Tits Up – A Journey Laid Bare’ to break down some of the taboos around discussing breast cancer and to raise funds for cancer charities.

She said: “When I was first diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer I was terrified.

"I needed to find out more regarding what the future may hold, but everything I researched was too scary to read.

“In fact, I bought a couple of books about breast cancer and couldn’t get past the contents pages.

Carole's book documents her treatment for triple negative breast cancer

"However, as I started my treatment journey I found out that the picture wasn’t as bad as I’d painted it, even though the following few months were probably going to be difficult.

“In the beginning I couldn’t talk to anybody about my treatment. I’d get too emotional because I was incredibly scared. But as time went on and I got over some of the hurdles - chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, I found that people would ask me questions and I’d be able to give them a good answer.

"I’d been there and done it, so I was able to allay some of the fears."

Carole worked as a communications consultant in creative and clinical industries until her career was put on hold following her diagnosis.

To keep her mind focused during treatment, she documented her journey day by day, to create an easy to read commentary on life as a cancer patient.

Focusing more on the personal side, the book is written with the sole purpose of reaching other cancer patients with the message: you are not alone.

Carole takes the reader through every stage of her treatment, including a daily diary during chemotherapy to share thoughts and worries as she progressed.

While it doesn’t make light of the diagnosis, the book attempts to find light in the darkness where it can by sharing some of the humorous moments Carole experienced, as well as wedding preparations, shielding through the pandemic, and her focus on the future.

In the firm belief that knowledge is power, Carole hopes to give the newly diagnosed a wealth of information that could help to make their journey a little easier to navigate.

She added: “I’ve been through all the mental anguish that comes along with having breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve intentionally written my book in a conversational way so that it’s easy to read, full of information, but not too frightening.

"I want it to be something that can be read by patients, their loved ones, and friends and colleagues who just want to understand what it is like to be a cancer patient and how they can provide support at a very scary time.”