Trailer unveiled for Freddie Flintoff's new Disney+ documentary

The trailer for a new Disney+ documentary all about Lancashire star Freddie Flintoff has been released today.

This morning, Disney+ unveiled the trailer for the new 90-minute Original documentary film “Flintoff” which takes an intimate and unprecedented look at the life of one of Britain’s most beloved sportsmen and TV personalities, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

The film will look at the impact of the 47-year-old’s serious car crash while filming BBC motoring show Top Gear in 2022 at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey , as well as his career prior to the event and afterwards.

The documentary - directed by John Dower - promises to be “ a story of resilience through career highs, personal challenges, and the pressures of living under the public gaze” states Disney.

The official artwork for 'Flintoff' has also just been released by Disney+ today. | Disney+

What does the trailer show?

The trailer shows how the programme will document the Preston born star’s compelling life story from his early child to winning two Ashes series for England, to becoming a British TV icon, and finally, returning to the game following his life-altering car crash in 2022.

The video starts with Freddie saying “I remember everything about it, it’s so vivid” as a montage of news stories are played about his Top Gear crash with one background voice stating “his injuries are life threatening”.

The background music then speeds up to a climax before the montage switches to Freddie sitting alone in a room as he says “This is what I’m left with.”

After the Disney+ logo pops up, the trailer then shows various clips of Freddie during the show as he says in an overhead voice: “I’ve lived under radar for 7 months. One of the real frustations was the speculation. That’s why I’m doing this now. What actually happened.”

The video then goes on to look at Freddie’s childhood - when he says he was a “shy kid” - followed by his cricketing career - when he found “this alter ego” - before hearing from people close to him, including his wife Rachael and good friends Michael Vaughan, James Corden, and Jack Whitehall.

Offering some final words, the video ends with Freddie saying “it’s almost like a reset. I’m trying to find out what I am now.

“I’ve always seemed to be able to flick a switch, I’ve got to find that switch again.”

You can watch the full trailer here.

When will it air?

The new Disney+ documentary is to air for the first time on Friday, April 25 .

What has been said about the documenatary?

Speaking about the 90-minute film, Freddie said: "Cricket's always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

"Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I've faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

The Original documentary film is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff and executive produced for Disney+ by Sean Doyle, Executive Director, Unscripted, Disney+.