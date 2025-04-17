Lancashire star Freddie Flintoff teases yet another new venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lancastrian cricket legend turned TV star Freddie Flintoff has teased yet another new venture...

Preston born Freddie has been pretty busy over the last year and it looks like he’s in no rush to slow down.

Back in 2023, the now 47-year-old stayed largely out of the limelight in the wake of his serious car crash whilst filming the BBC motoring show Top Gear in December 2022.

At the end of that year however, Freddie started to enter the public eye again as he returned to the world of cricket with various coaching roles.

2024 then saw his 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour' air on the BBC during the summer and a Bullsyeye Christmas special, presented by himself, air on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile this year, a new Disney + documentry airs next week all about our Lancashire star and ITV has confirmed Bullseye will return for a new series, again presented by Freddie.

If all that TV work was not enough, the father of four still coaches the England Lions cricket team and now the sportswear brand Castore have hinted he’s involved in a new project with them as well.

Preston TV star Freddie Flintoff's latest Field of Dreams series has been nominated for an RTS Award. | AFP via Getty Images

What have Castore said?

Posting on X, formely known as Twitter this week, England Cricket shared a video they had made in partnership with Castore with the caption reading “Something is coming...”

The video starts with Freddie staring boldly at the camera before going into a slideshow - set to high tempo music -of various people, young and old wearing Castore England cricket kits.

As Castore already sponsor the England Cricket kits, the video could just be promoting a new line of kit but starting the video with Freddie’s face -the manager of the second tier team as opposed to the first time’s head coach Brendon McCullum - could suggest Freddie has some particular involvement in the kit.

Perhaps Freddie has ventured in to the world of fashion design or maybe he will be the face of the line - returning to the modelling career he first started in 2011 when he became a brand ambassador for the men’s fashion brand Jacamo.

People in the replies even seemed to think it could be something entirely different.

For instance one user wrote “a new golf course?” and a second asked “Freddie coming out of retirement?”

We guess time will tell...

Anything else new with Freddie?

The Castore tease also comes just days before Freddie makes a return to our TV for the Easter Weekend.

The former League of Their Own star will be one of the guests on Saturday night’s Jonathan Ross show, alongside The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs, comedian Rebel Wilson, renowned actor David Oyelowo and Bafta-winner Sophie Willan.

There will also be music by Wet Leg.