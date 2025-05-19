A 15-year-old boy has sadly died after getting into difficulty in the River Wyre at Garstang.

Lancashire Police said they were called to the incident in a section of the river close to Garstang Cricket Club shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our officers quickly attended and found that a teenage boy was being given CPR by members of the public on the riverbank.

“He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he very sadly died the following day.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.”

Emergency services seen at the edge of the River Wyre in Garstang on Saturday afternoon, | submit

A Wyre Council spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to the young man’s family, friends and all those affected.

"Wyre Council is committed to promoting water safety and raising awareness to help keep communities safe around waterways.”

A Garstang resident who walked near the scene shortly after the incident said the area close to where it happened is always popular with youngsters in summer.

“It has become almost a summer ritual for teenagers to gather on the bridge and do ‘daredevil’ jumps into the water below," he said.

“There is no evidence at this stage that Saturday's incident involved anyone jumping off the bridge.

“When I walked past an hour or so later there was a gaggle of mid-teens youngsters looking shaken, talking to police officers.

“The riverside area at summertime has become a Mecca for local and out of town youngsters.”

According to the River Levels UK website, typical recent level of the River Wyre at Garstang over the past 12 months has been between 0.17m and 2.29m.

The highest level ever recorded at Garstang is 4.24m, reached on in December 2015.

Lancashire Police say that anyone with information about the incident can call 101, quoting log 834 of May 17.