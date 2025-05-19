2 week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Preston North

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 14:51 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Wyre, including some full road closures.

Lasting between one day and six weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 57 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25

1. Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Wyre between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 194m gas main with associated services and connections When: May 19-Jun 12

2. Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 194m gas main with associated services and connections When: May 19-Jun 12 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 175 metres to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 19-Jun 22

3. Garstang Road, Great Eccleston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 175 metres to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 19-Jun 22 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Remedial works] Connection notice in relation to works on Normoss Road When: May 19-May 30

4. Dobson Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Road closure Why: [Remedial works] Connection notice in relation to works on Normoss Road When: May 19-May 30 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 60m gas main with 5 services and connections When: May 19-Jun 5

5. Staining Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 60m gas main with 5 services and connections When: May 19-Jun 5 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Pole Replace When: May 20-May 20

6. Head Dyke Lane, Pilling

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Pole Replace When: May 20-May 20 | Google Maps

