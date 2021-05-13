Top awards for all of Blackpool's beaches

All of Blackpool's beaches have won prestigious awards. Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme

The national awards, announced by Keep Britain Tidy, have rewarded Blackpool South, Blackpool Central, Blackpool North and Bispham for their high standards of beach management, as well as their nearby facilities and water quality.

The four beaches make up the town’s entire stock of bathing water beaches which are currently rated as: Bispham- Excellent, Blackpool South – Good, Blackpool Central – Good and Blackpool North - Good.

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “This is great news for local residents and visitors to Blackpool.

“When people come to visit us, most will make a trip to the beach part of their holiday, so it’s really important that we can welcome them somewhere that is clean and well-looked after.

“Receiving this award proves that, wherever you go on our coastline, you are sure of an award-winning beach.

“We take great pride in keeping our beaches clean and I want to thank everyone who plays their part. From our dedicated Streetscene and Beach Patrol teams, to the many volunteers who litter pick, to every person that does the right thing and disposes of their litter responsibly.

“It’s a collective effort and we know how passionately local residents feel about the cleanliness of their beaches.”

Blackpool has more than 800 litter bins, including 250 large capacity bins on the Promenade alone. They are emptied daily under normal conditions, and collections are increased whenever there is good weather and high visitor numbers. Reminders are in place to prompt everyone to get rid of their rubbish in the nearest available bin or take it home with them.

This summer anyone visiting Blackpool will see “Don’t be a scruff, bin your stuff” posters displayed along the Promenade.

Blackpool is part of Turning Tides the cross-agency partnership working together in north west England to do everything possible to improve the quality of our bathing waters.

Through infrastructure, planning, campaigning, volunteering, educating, engaging and hard work, the aim is to make sure everyone enjoys our beaches for generations to come.