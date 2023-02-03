The veteran funnyman, who delighted audiences for decades alongside Bobby as Cannon and Ball, will play Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Sunday, October 15 and Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Pavilion on Saturday, November 4 among 46 dates over autumn this year and spring 2024, by which time he will be 85.

He has entitled the tour Rock On Tommy, the catchphrase coined by Bobby which became synonymous with the duo’s shows.

Tommy’s tour, which starts in Blyth, Northumberland on September 21, is billed as a variety show featuring “clips, incredible stories, tons of laughter, audience Q and A’s and more”.

Tommy Cannon first solo tour will cover 46 dates.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Tommy, who first came to fame with Bobby in 1968 on the TV talent show, Opportunity Knocks.

“I’m so excited to go out on my first ever solo tour around the UK,” said Tommy.

"Don’t get me wrong it’s scary without Bobby, I haven’t got him to fall back on and bounce off, but I know that he is looking down saying ‘Go on Tommy, you can do it pal’.

Tommy Cannon with Yvonne Ball at the unveiling of the Bobby Ball statue at Lowther Gardens, Lytham.

"I’m so excited to be keeping our legacy, and name of Cannon and Ball going. Looks like a busy year for me ahead – this is for you Bobby. Can’t wait to see you all there, Rock on!’”

Bobby died, aged 76, in October 2020 from Covid 19 and Tommy was among those who attended the unveiling of a statue in his honour in Lowther Gardens last August.

Bobby’s widow Yvonne said: “I’m pleased for Tommy that he has announced this tour and I hope it goes well for him. It can be difficult for performers who have been part of a duo left on their own. The best of luck to him.”

Tommy was among those who attended a variety show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in 2021 marking the first anniversary of Bobby’s death.

Cannon and Ball delighted audiences for decades

It raised thousands of for charity through the Bobby Ball Foundation and the fund-raising goes on in Bobby’s memory. A St Patrick’s Day event in Lytham next month is already sold out.