The sun was shining as fans flooded into Lowther Gardens to catch their first glimpse of Bobby Ball’s statue as it was unveiled on Sunday (August 28).

The legendary funny man, who was one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, tragically died aged 76 after testing positive for Covid in November last year.

Ben Twiston-Davies – who created the Agatha Christie memorial in London – was later chosen to produce his impressive bronze statue.

Joining his adoring fans at the grand unveiling were his wife of 46 years, Yvonne Ball, their children Joanne, Darren and Robert, and his comedy partner Tommy Cannon.

Other familiar faces in the crowd included Lee Mack – who worked with Bobby on the hit series Not Going Out – Sherrie Hewson and Cheryl Fergison.

As the 10-second countdown began an eager anticipation filled the air, followed by a chorus of cheers and laughter as the massive statue was revealed.

Weighing roughly 600kg (1322 lbs), the 9ft sculpture portrays the showman on his 40th birthday famously pulling on his signature braces.

Yvonne said following the reveal: “It’s absolutely amazing.

“He would’ve burst into tears and then had a glass of Chardonnay.”

The coastal town, two miles from the entertainment mecca of Blackpool, was Bobby’s home from the mid-1990s until his death in October at the age of 76.

“Lytham is a community. It’s an amazing place and I’d never leave, and now he’s here forever,” Yvonne added.

Asked what he thought of the statue, Tommy said it was “brilliant”.

He added: “It couldn’t be better. He deserves everything that’s going on. It’s a great tribute to him.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen him taller than me but there you go.”

The statue was given the green light by Fylde Council last year and a crowdfunding page was set up to raise the £100k needed.

This was boosted with a £25,000 donation from the star-studded Rock On: The Variety Show and The Bobby Ball charity events held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens last year.

Lee Mack agreed the statue was brilliant, adding: “It’s incredible. It’s captured him perfectly.

“He would’ve loved the statue but even more importantly he would have loved the get together and the idea everyone is here to celebrate.”

Cannon and Ball rose from playing working men's clubs to hosting their own Saturday night ITV show in the 1980s.

The duo's primetime Saturday night television series The Cannon and Ball Show was a hit with fans and consistently recorded high viewing ratings.

They also starred in the film The Boys in Blue together in 1982 and guest starred in the Eric Sykes slapstick film, Mr H Is Late, in 1988.

After dropping out of the spotlight in the 1990s, Ball found new fame as the father of fellow comic Lee Mack's character in the BBC sitcom Not Going Out.