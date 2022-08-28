News you can trust since 1873
Fernando Rodriguez from Senor Paella.

In pictures: Miles of smiles at Lytham Food and Drink Festival - thousands flock to enjoy the sunny Bank Holiday weekend

The annual Lytham Food and Drink Festival proved a big attraction over the sunny August Bank Holiday weekend, with tens of thousands of people flocking to Lowther Gardens.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:21 pm

Vendors included: St Annes Bakehouse, Senor Paella, Crafty Clarence, Bardini, Mr Murray's Scotch Eggs, Cyprus Kouzina, Flying Pig Pizza, Thai Food Van, Barking Bakery, Pick Me Up Truck, Striped Pig, Blueberry Hill Preserves, Wild Wings, Legendary Kitchen, R Coffee, Lytham Gin, Brooks Gelato, English Lakes Ice Cream, Elvins and Mrs Dowsons.

The three-day Saturday to Monday event also included a wide variety of entertainment from fairground rides to jugglers.

Here are some pictures of day one of the event on Saturday.

1. Lytham Food and Drink Festival

Claire Jones and Kellie Whiteside from Wild Wings

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lytham Food and Drink Festival

Jess Roberts from The Flying Pig Pizza Company

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Lytham Food and Drink Festival

Charlie Fryer and Maryanne Howard from Chica Mexican

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lytham Food and Drink Festival

A brass band entertains the crowds at Lytham Food and Drink Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

