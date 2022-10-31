The pair were best known as comic double act Cannon and Ball up until Bobby's death in October 2020.

Tommy posted a picture of himself and Bobby in a poignant post on Twitter on the two year anniversary of his pal’s death.

He wrote: "Today marks two years since we lost you Bob.

Cannon and Ball at the official opening of new-look Lowther Studio

"You are always in my thoughts, and I know you’re always here with me telling me stop being so soft, I miss you buddy, hope I'm doing you proud, rest easy mate x."

Bobby Ball, who lived in Lytham with wife Yvonne, died in hospital on October 28, 2020 aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering from breathing problems.

A 9ft statue in memory of the great star was unveiled in Lowther Gardens in Lytham this summer.

Family, friends and hundreds of fans gathered together in August for the unveiling of the 600kg sculpture which portrays the showman on his 40th birthday famously pulling on his signature braces.

Yvonne Ball and Tommy Cannon at the unveiling of the Bobby Ball statue at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, on Sunday, August 28

Bobby Ball was born Robert Harper on January 28, 1944 in Oldham and met Cannon, whose real name is Thomas Derbyshire, while he was working in a factory as a welder.

Cannon and Ball became life-long friends and performed alongside one another on The Cannon & Ball Show on ITV between 1979 and 1988.

British actress Cheryl Fergison, best known for portraying Heather Trott in EastEnders, also paid tribute to the late comedy star, writing on Twitter: "Bob... miss ya pal. Love, light and strength to Vonny, family and friends on this day."

Bobby appeared in TV series including Last Of The Summer Wine, Heartbeat, Mount Pleasant, Benidorm, The Cockfields and Not Going Out.

Cannon & Ball also starred together in the films, The Boys In Blue in 1982 and Mr H Is Late in 1988, and appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2005.

The wife of the late Only Fools And Horses star John Challis also shared a message of remembrance alongside an image of Ball and Challis, who died from cancer in 2021.

