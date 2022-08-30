Bobby Ball: 20 wonderful photos showing poignant statue unveiling of comedy legend in Lowther Gardens, Lytham
It was a poignant moment as hundreds of fans joined family and friends of Bobby Ball to watch the unveiling of a statue in honour of the comedy legend.
The 9ft sculpture, which portrays the showman on his 40th birthday famously pulling on his signature braces, now stands pride of place in Lowther Gardens in Lytham following Sunday’s big reveal.
Celebrities including Lee Mack - who starred with Bobby in the hit series 'Not Going Out' - and his long-time comedy partner Tommy Cannon spoke at the moving ceremony.
