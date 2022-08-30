The 9ft sculpture, which portrays the showman on his 40th birthday famously pulling on his signature braces, now stands pride of place in Lowther Gardens in Lytham following Sunday’s big reveal.

Celebrities including Lee Mack - who starred with Bobby in the hit series 'Not Going Out' - and his long-time comedy partner Tommy Cannon spoke at the moving ceremony.

Take a look at our photographs from the special day below.

Bobby Ball statue unveiled Unveiling of the Bobby Ball statue at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, on Sunday, August 28

Family, friends and fans gathered as the 9ft sculpture was revealed

Comedians Tommy Cannon (far left) and Lee Mack (far right)

Bobby Ball's wife of 46 years, Yvonne Ball, and children Joanne, Darren and Robert attended the unveiling along with his comedy partner Tommy Cannon