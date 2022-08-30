News you can trust since 1873
Bobby Ball: 20 wonderful photos showing poignant statue unveiling of comedy legend in Lowther Gardens, Lytham

It was a poignant moment as hundreds of fans joined family and friends of Bobby Ball to watch the unveiling of a statue in honour of the comedy legend.

By Julia Bennett
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:53 pm

The 9ft sculpture, which portrays the showman on his 40th birthday famously pulling on his signature braces, now stands pride of place in Lowther Gardens in Lytham following Sunday’s big reveal.

Celebrities including Lee Mack - who starred with Bobby in the hit series 'Not Going Out' - and his long-time comedy partner Tommy Cannon spoke at the moving ceremony.

Take a look at our photographs from the special day below.

And read the full story about the unveiling here.

1. Bobby Ball statue unveiled

Unveiling of the Bobby Ball statue at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, on Sunday, August 28

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

2. Bobby Ball statue unveiled

Family, friends and fans gathered as the 9ft sculpture was revealed

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

3. Bobby Ball statue unveiled

Comedians Tommy Cannon (far left) and Lee Mack (far right)

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

4. Bobby Ball statue unveiled

Bobby Ball's wife of 46 years, Yvonne Ball, and children Joanne, Darren and Robert attended the unveiling along with his comedy partner Tommy Cannon

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

