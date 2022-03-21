The colourful spectacle, which missed the last two years because of the Covid pandemic, will this year mark its 124th milestone.

Organisers are busy planning for the gala, which is due to be held on Saturday June 12, but say they are in desperate need of young people for the gala queen’s retinue, adults to help marshal the event and people to carry collection tins during the parade.

Thornton Cleveleys Gala, seen here on a previous occasion, is set to return this year. Picture by Julian Brown

The gala will be based around King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton and will include the crowning of Thornton Cleveleys Rosebud Queen, eight year old Pixie Hammond, the parade of floats and a funfair.

Gala secretary Helen Moorhouse said: “We would love to see the whole community come out to support us in our 124th year, this is put on for the people of Thornton Cleveleys to enjoy – but we can only continue to run this with their help on the day.

“Marshals are needed to help with road closures – this should only take up an hour or so of anyone’s time - and if we don’t have enough helpers, the parade can’t take place.

“We are desperately trying to find around six children aged four to 16 to join our Rosebud Queen, Pixie Hammond, for the 2022 retinue, which will also attend various other gala events in the year.

"We have sent out posters to schools in Thornton and Cleveleys and across the area, because this needs to be resolved by March 31 if possible.

“Local cadet forces and youth organisations have also been contacted to try to get them to participate both in helping with the running of the day and to take part in the gala parade.

“We are also hoping to see groups such as schools, local organisations with mascots, local businesses and members of the community taking part in the parade.”

If anyone can help, email Helen at [email protected]