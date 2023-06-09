Gala activities are taking place on both Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, at King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton, as part of the special bumper edition of the date.

The Gala has been a central part of the communities of Thornton and Cleveleys, involving several generations of some families from the area.

This year's Thornton Cleveleys Gala parade will include some colourfully attired participants - like these members of the Blackpool Bujinkan Fujin Dojo Martial Arts who took part in 2022.

This year the Gala has been expanded into a two-day event, including live music, and will also see queens from previous years in attendance, specially for the anniversary.

It will be a weekend to remember for incoming Gala Queen, Layla Clarke, 16, and incoming Rosebud Queen Kaia Malik-Davies, 10 – the girls will be crowned on Sunday afternoon.

What is happening on Saturday?

On Saturday June 10, there will be a live music event from 12pm to 7pm, including acts such as Aimee Hudson, Total Toby, Thursdays, Fiasco, Simon Clarke; Fylde Ukulele; Darwin and the Finches.

Big day for incoming Thornton Cleveleys Gala Queen, Layla Clarke, 16.

There will be numerous food and drink stalls available on St George’s Playing Fields on the day.

What is the programme for Gala Day on Sunday?

On Sunday June 11, the 125th Anniversary Thornton-Cleveleys Gala Day itself will take place.

Gala Day Timetable

Incoming Thornton Clevekeys Rosebud Queen Kaia Malik-Davies, 10

Hoisting of the Gala Flag by Chairman Holly Moorhouse

11am - Flower laying and traditional Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph at Four Lane Ends. People are advised to arrive early to secure their viewing position.

11am - Judging of Queens at the cenotaph; judging of parade entries on King George’s Playing Fields

12pm - Parade sets off from cenotaph, immediately after the service, joined a few minutes later by local schools, clubs and organisations at King George’s Playing Fields.

Parade Route - Starting at King George’s Playing Fields, making our way down Victoria Road East, turning left on to Lawsons Road, continuing down Trunnah Road, turning left on to Fleetwood Road North, ending back at King Georges Playing Fields.

12pm - Funfair and Stalls open on King George’s Playing Fields

1pm - Parade returns to King George’s Playing Fields

2pm - Crowning Ceremony and trophies awarded to our parade winners

5pm - Stalls and entertainment to end on King George’s Playing Fields

How to enter the parade

Entry forms for the Gala parade are available in this year’s programme, on the Gala website at www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk , or directly from the Gala Secretary Helen