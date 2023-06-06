Thousands of people enjoyed a two day extravaganza for the biggest and best ever Poulton Gala weekend.

Saturday’s Gala saw more than 500 participants parade around the town centre, lead off by Deputy Mayor of Wyre Coun Sue Catterall, Poulton Town Crier Mike Middleton, Poulton’s Air Training Corps squadron and Poulton Band.

Joining the official Poulton Gala Queen Imogen Swarbrick and her retinue of princesses in the parade were visiting Queens from Bispham, Thornton and Fleetwood.

Hundreds of people lines the streets to cheer on the 26 different groups taking part which included Wyre Netball Club, Poulton Town FC, Poulton Juniors FC, JC Dance, Chris Higgins Music, Blackpool and Fylde Dance Academy, Poulton Scouts, Poulton Brownies, Zumba, Kindness Counts, Little Explorers Nursery and Kids Planet Nursery and the ever popular the Singleton Cloggers.

After the parade it was back to Cottam Hall Fields for the official crowing, speeches and prize giving, followed by an afternoon of live entertainment on the Gala stage and family fun on the visiting fairground.

Prizes went to:

Best Visiting Queen - Bispham

Best Prince Charming - Thornton

Best Float - Kids Planet

Best Shop Window - Solo Boutique

Best Adult and Junior fancy dress - 4th Poulton Scout Group

On Sunday Cottam Hall Field played host to the first ever Poulton Gala Music Festival which saw more than 2,000 people enjoying fantastic live bands in the sunshine.

Gala sponsor The Cube provided the bar and beer garden for the two days alongside numerous food vendors and stallholders.

Representatives of the event’s other sponsors were also in attendance including Vincents Solicitors, Chris Allen Garages, John Earnshaw Financial Advisor, Rawcliffe and Co Accountants, Elite Competitions, All About You Homecare, Glasdons, Leonard Curtis, Becketts and Handlesbanken.

Gala committee chairman Peter Drew said: “What an incredible weekend we had, it was fantastic to see thousands of people out enjoying the events over the two days. Thank you to everyone who made it possible, from the Gala Committee, the scores of volunteers, group leaders, parents, children and our wonderful sponsors. This whole weekend was free for guests to attend and that simply would not be possible without the generous support of so many local businesses. The amazing turn out and huge amount of support goes to show just how much this event means to our town."

Sophie Mercer, head of Vincents Solicitors Poulton office, added: “The whole weekend was absolutely fantastic, well done to all of the organisers and everyone who took part. It was a honour to join the parade and a total joy to see the children having such an amazing time, we loved every minute of it.”

1 . Poulton Gala 2023 Wyre Netball player Amelia with Gala Princess Ellie, enjoying Poulton Gala in glorious sunshine. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

2 . Poulton Gala 2023 The team from Vincents Solicitors, one of the main sponsors of Poulton Gala 2023. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

3 . Poulton Gala 2023 Thornton Visiting Queen and retinue, on their final engagement, enjoy Poulton Gala 2023. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

4 . Poulton Gala 2023 Poulton Town Crier Mike Middleton, during Poulton Gala Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

5 . Poulton Gala 2023 Poulton Town Juniors enjoying Poulton Gala 2023 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

6 . Poulton Gala 2023 Zumba team during Poulton Gala 2023 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

7 . Poulton Gala 2023 Fun costumes during Poulton Gala 2023 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

8 . Poulton Gala 2023 A little one froim Kids Planet Poulton during Poulton Gala 2023 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales