Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band is holding its Diamond Delights event at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood, on Saturday May 21 at 7pm.

The concert will include performances by guests the Trinitas Day Choir and the Casinos, and will be compered by Father Geoff Bottoms.

The musical spectacle is the idea of band member Elaine Midgley, who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this year and noted that the band was also celebrating the same milestone since it re-formed in 1962.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornton Cleveleys Band are staging a 60th anniversary Diamond Delights concert and raising funds for Trinity Hospice

Elaine, of Marsh Road Thornton, said: "I was looking for a challenge to coincide with my 60th birthday which would also involve raising money for Trinity Hospice.

"I’ve been a keen supporter of the hospice for 25 years, since they cared for some of my relatives, and they do a wonderful job.

"But it costs so much to run it – five million a year to keep open – so they need all the help they can get.

Elaine and Howard Midgley, of Thornton Cleveleys Band

"I also realised my birthday coincided with the band’s 60th anniversary so I asked them if they would allow me to organise a special concert.

“We already have 80 prizes for the grand raffle on the evening of the concert.

“Local businesses have been so generous – when you mention Trinity, people are really supportive.

“All proceeds will be donated to Trinity Hospice via the Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity.”

Elaine, who plays tenor horn for the band and before that played flugelhorn, joined in 1972, when she was aged just 10, and later married a fellow member of the ensemble, Howard Midgeley, in 1984.

Trombone player Howard is also president of the band and has been a member of it for 53 years.

The band is a big supporter of local good causes and on March 25 raised an impressive £1,389 for the charity SUDC UK (Sudden Unexplained Death in Children) from a concert at Christ Church, Thornton.

It also recently came third in Section 4 of the North West Brass Bands Championships.