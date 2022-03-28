The Lancastrian Players are presenting the play Portrait of Murder, by Robert Bloomfield.

It follows on from their successful production of Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, which was staged before the Covid pandemic.

Novelist Paula Barlow has a huge and loyal following and receives letters from fans every week.

The Lancastrian Players are performing Portrait of Murder in St Annes

But a year earlier she was badly injured in an apparent accident which totally destroyed her memory.

Upon finally returning home a year after the incident, instead of finding security in what should be familiar surroundings, she faces lies and deceit until the past returns to confront her in a truly unexpected way.

The Lancastrians are a long-established group, first formed in 1949 at the old Lancastrian Coop Building in Blackpool – hence the name of the society.

They have staged comedies, high dramas and thrillers over the years, from the plays of Alan Ayckbourn to the likes of Frankenstein and even works written members of the group.

The group have also performed in festivals, including an event at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Their latest production is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church hall, on the corner of Clifton Drive and East Bank Road, on Friday and Saturday April 1 and 2, and Friday and Saturday April 8 and 9, beginning each night at 7.30pm.