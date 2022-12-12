Lancaster-born Jon is renowned for his appearances on TV’s ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ and ‘Meet The Richardsons’, appearing with his wife in the latter where they perform as fictional versions of themselves.

The couple will be performing free of charge at South Shore Academy on St Annes Road on Tuesday, January 10, together with several special funny friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised from the show will go towards families of students at The Bright Futures schools in Blackpool, which include Marton Primary Academy as well as South Shore Academy.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Picture: UKTV.

Emma Greenwood, of the senior leadership team at South Shore Acadeny, said: “We're aiming to get a minimum of £8,000 from ticket sales - and there are many families who will benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jon and Lucy have no links with the school nor the area; they are very socially active and aware and have run something similar in the Sheffield area.

"Essentially they’re looking to make positive, tangible contributions in areas where families need additional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We came about them responding to a tweet from Lucy. Jon and Richard recently filmed part of their show in Blackpool and are eager to support.”

Rebecca Warhurst, head teacher at South Shore Academy, said: “ We are delighted that South Shore Academy is able to host an evening that is raising money to directly support families with students in the Bright Futures Trust’s Blackpool schools. Jon and Lucy are well known and very funny which means tickets are selling quickly, so we can guarantee to help more families. I’ve got my ticket!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stephens, chief executive of Bright Futures Educational Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Jon and Lucy for giving their time and talent so generously. This will make such a different to families and communities in Blackpool – the people who are at the very heart of our work. Having a good laugh together to raise money is an idea that we’re delighted to be part of.”

Tickets for the show range between £15 and £25 plus booking fee and are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the Bright Futures and South Shore Academy, the evening is strictly for ages 18 and over only. Doors will open at 6pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Jon, a former pupil of Lancaster Royal Grammar School, is a very familiar face at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, having filmed the final date of his 158-date Old Man tour at the Church Street venue in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due back there in early February for two nights on his The Knitwit 2023 tour, for which seats have been selling rapidly. Details of any remaining are available at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling 01253-290190.