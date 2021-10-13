Comedy pals Joe Pasquale, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont tuck into Blackpool fish and chips whilst filming TV show
Comedian pals Joe Pasquale, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont tucked into fish and chips whilst filming in Blackpool this week.
The trio have been busy filming Meet the Richardsons, the comedy series starring real-life husband and wife stand-ups Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.
In the show, the comedy couple play exaggerated versions of themselves as viewers get a glimpse into their home and work lives, surrounded by their celebrity friends and their Hebden Bridge neighbours.
On Monday (October 11), the stars visited Marton's Cottage Chippy in Newhouse Road - famous for its fresh fish and home cut chips - to film scenes for the show's upcoming third series.
And after a successful morning's shoot, there was only ever going to be one way to celebrate - with a nice big plate of fresh Blackpool fish and chips!
Chippy staff members Lisa Wright, Tina Taylor, Lauren Culshaw and Simone Carney served the comedy stars and said they were an "absolute pleasure".
Tina told the Gazette that Essex-born Pasquale had a hankering for traditional Northern chippy fare, with the 60-year-old southerner ordering gravy with his haddock and chips.
Lancaster lad Jon Richardson tucked into chips and peas whilst Yorkshire lass Lucy enjoyed freshly caught haddock with her chips and peas.
The Cottage has been one of Blackpool's most famous Fish & Chip shops for many years, opening more than a century ago in 1920.
And Pasquale, Richardson and Beaumont are not the only famous faces to visit the Cottage for a tasty chippy dinner.
Other famous customers include Freddie Flintoff, Status Quo, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.
The Cottage even featured in Rick Stein's 'Seafood Lovers Guide' were the famous chef declared it "the best Fish & Chips in Blackpool".