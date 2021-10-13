Comedy pals Joe Pasquale, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont tuck into Blackpool fish and chips whilst filming TV show

Essex-born Pasquale revealed a craving for Northern chippy fare when the 60-year-old southerner ordered gravy with his haddock and chips

The trio have been busy filming Meet the Richardsons, the comedy series starring real-life husband and wife stand-ups Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

In the show, the comedy couple play exaggerated versions of themselves as viewers get a glimpse into their home and work lives, surrounded by their celebrity friends and their Hebden Bridge neighbours.

On Monday (October 11), the stars visited Marton's Cottage Chippy in Newhouse Road - famous for its fresh fish and home cut chips - to film scenes for the show's upcoming third series.

Comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont (centre) with Cottage Chippy staff members Lisa Wright, Tina Taylor, Lauren Culshaw and Simone Carney, who said the stars were an "absolute pleasure to serve"

And after a successful morning's shoot, there was only ever going to be one way to celebrate - with a nice big plate of fresh Blackpool fish and chips!

Chippy staff members Lisa Wright, Tina Taylor, Lauren Culshaw and Simone Carney served the comedy stars and said they were an "absolute pleasure".

Tina told the Gazette that Essex-born Pasquale had a hankering for traditional Northern chippy fare, with the 60-year-old southerner ordering gravy with his haddock and chips.

Lancaster lad Jon Richardson tucked into chips and peas whilst Yorkshire lass Lucy enjoyed freshly caught haddock with her chips and peas.

The Cottage has been one of Blackpool's most famous Fish & Chip shops for many years, opening more than a century ago in 1920.

And Pasquale, Richardson and Beaumont are not the only famous faces to visit the Cottage for a tasty chippy dinner.

Other famous customers include Freddie Flintoff, Status Quo, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.