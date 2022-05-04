Beans On Toast - stage name of Jay McAllister, originally from Braintree in Essex - will bring his latest touring show to the Bootleg Social venue on Topping Street, from 7pm.

The singer first made his mark in UK folk scene in 2005 and has continued to produce songs which often centre around the topics of politics and love, and frequently with humour and wit.

He has released ten studio albums, traditionally releasing a new record each year on 1 December, McAllister's birthday.

His latest tour takes in 16 venues, from Dartmouth to Doncaster, but the Blackpool gig is the only one in Lancashire.

The tour coincides with the artist’s latest single, ‘Swimming In It’, which comes with a hard-hitting environmental message.

The singer said: "After moving to the Kent coast in 2020 I became aware of the horrific acts committed by Southern Water and also by the amazing fightback from the local community in the form of SOS Whitstable.

"I wanted to help and did that in the only way I know how - I wrote a song.

"Striking while the iron was hot, I scored some studio time in The Albion Rooms in Margate and put word out around the community inviting anyone and everyone to come and play on the track.

"The result was The Kentish Folk, a small army of amazing local musicians, everyone who came down is on the track, most of them were strangers to me before the session started.”