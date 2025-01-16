This is what Tyson Fury's Dick Turpin comment meant says his former trainer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury’s former trainers has explained exactly what he meant by his random ‘Dick Turpin’ retirement announcement.

This week, Morecambe based boxer Tyson revealed he was finally retiring in an Instagram reel posted online.

The 34-year-old’s announcement however proved to be pretty cryptical with a bizarre reference to the 18th century highway man Dick Turpin.

Tyson had said: “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m gonna end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask! God bless everybody, see you on the other side - GET UP!”

Now, one of Tyson’s former trainers- Jamie Moore- has explained to pepebet.com exactly what his ex client was referring too...

When asked what he made of Tyson Fury retiring and his Dick Turpin comment, Jamie, himself a former title weight boxer, said: “Tactically, it’s not a bad move for him because if he’s been offered the Anthony Joshua fight, and I think a few days before he posted a video saying it would take half a billion pounds for him to fight AJ, so it is probably just his way of saying, ‘listen, I will retire if you don’t give me half a billion’.

“I think the reference to Dick Turpin is something to do with that. He is basically saying it’s a steal; I’ll go in there and fight AJ for half a billion but if you don’t pay me, I’m okay as I’ll walk off and enjoy my retirement. But if you do, then it’s daylight robbery and I think that was the reference to the Dick Turpin comment. If he’s comfortable with what he has done and I have no doubt he is financially secure, then he is in a strong position because he either walks off into the sunset having a fantastic career or walks off into the sunset in six months £500m richer. He’s a very shrewd man and knows what he is doing.”

46-year-old Jamie, who currently trains Jack Catterall, was also asked what he thinks Tyson’s legacy will be now that he has retired for the fourth and surely final time.

In his response, the trainer and former super welterwight champion said: “You can only truly judge someone when there’s a bit of time (gone past). Give it some time and distance in-between of their career. I always use Lennox Lewis as an example of this, he is held in so much more esteem now than he ever was at the time. People knew how good he was at the time and gave him respect but I think you regard Lennox Lewis in the top five or a top 10 of all-time (in the heavyweight division) now. Tyson Fury will be remembered more for his charisma and his personality rather than his actual ability but maybe that won’t be fair because his ability is unbelievable.

“When you have someone like Emanuel Steward talking about him early on in his career saying ‘when Lennox Lewis goes, he’ll take over the thrown’ then you have to sit up and take notice. People like Emanuel Steward don’t say things like that for no reason. That inactivity between the Wladimir Klitschko win and going off the rails is similar to the Muhammad Ali story, in which he went to jail and had that break in between, which stalled his momentum.

“He’ll be remembered very similarly in the sense of Muhammad Ali who talked the talk and walked the walk, and that’s what Tyson Fury did. It took father time, inactivity, and someone as brilliant as Oleksandr Usyk to stop the Tyson Fury train. Maybe it was age that caught up with him or maybe the fact that Usyk was too good for him and had his number. The first fight with Usyk could’ve gone either way and he’ll probably always wonder ‘if I could’ve avoided that ninth round then what could have been’? He’ll be remembered as one of the greatest heavyweights in the division but will be more remembered from a lovely point of view as being a proper character.”