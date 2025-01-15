Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan has led the tributes paid to her sister Linda Nolan after she sadly lost her two decade long cancer battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer and TV personality Linda Nolan sadly died aged 65 over the weekend, “with her loving siblings by her bedside", her manager has said.

Linda, who lived in Blackpool before her death, had battled cancer for twenty years: she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all clear in 2011, but in 2017 she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer which started spreading in 2020 and was in her brain by 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First to pay tribute to Linda was her management team as they announced the tragic news but soon after, hordes of celebrities and members of the public followed suit.

Leading triutes to Linda today was her younger sister Coleen, who posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram along with a message.

In overlay text above the image, Coleen wrote: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts/

“Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)”

Linda Nolan and Coleen Nolan attending the TV Choice Awards in 2017. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire | PA

The Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon shared a tribute to Linda on her Instagram story, writing: “Another tragic loss of a lovely lady. Rest in peace Linda. Thankyou [sic] for always being so kind to me.”

Blackpool Grand Theatre also paid tribute, calling it “an incredibly sad day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: .“Linda Nolan was a true Blackpool icon. RIP Linda, you will always be a shining star.”The theatre also published a number of pictures of the star at the venue.

Comedian Tommy Cannon shared a photo of a gig poster which featured his double act Cannon and Ball, with Bobby Ball, alongside The Nolans.

The 86-year-old wrote in an Instagram post: “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.“I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love.“My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family.”

Read More Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon welcomes second baby with PNE footballer Ryan Ledson

Paying tribute on X was radio and TV presenter Terry Christian, who said: “RIP Linda Nolan. Met most of the Nolan sisters back in day – all fantastic women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Chuckle shared an image of himself with Linda as he tweeted: “RIP the beautiful Linda Nolan. My heart breaks that she has been taken at just 65 years. At least she is now with the love of her life Brian. Sleep well gorgeous xxx.”

Actress Vicki Michelle MBE also tweeted an image of herself with Linda as she wrote: “ So sad to hear of the passing of Linda Nolan. A beautiful talented brave woman. Known her since the 70’s, always a fun gorgeous lady. My heart goes out to the family. RIP Linda. @LindaNolan_@MaureenNolan@The_Nolans@MissDeniseNolan@NolanColeen@AnneWNolan@loosewomen”