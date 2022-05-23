It was touch and go as to whether North Fylde Inner Wheel would be able to host the event after Covid struck once again.

But thankfully it proved to be third time lucky for the North Fylde Inner Wheel who staged their international evening at Singleton Lodge to celebrate the projects they support and raise yet more money for good causes.

Gemma Jackson, from North Fylde Inner Wheel which is made up of women who support projects nationally and internationally, said: “With lateral flows before you go the orders of the day and after two years of cancellation due to Covid, North Fylde Inner Wheel held their International Evening.

“Through the week, with so many going down with Covid I wondered whether we would still have viable numbers.

"So much effort had gone into the event; I was so pleased when we made it.”

For the last seven years, the group has focused on a project in Uganda after forming close links with Linda and Mike Willetts, founders of The Kitale School. Linda and Mike, who hail from Cumbria, came across the village while holidaying in Africa and were so moved by the conditions they found – such as no clean water, no education and not even sanitary wear for the girls – that they started the project off with £5,000 of their own money.

Gemma added: “The transformation of lives there has been amazing and North Fylde have supported the project over the last seven years.

“The North Fylde Inner Wheel has so far funded a mill, mosquito nets, repairs to damage post floods, books, stationery and now uniforms.

"What an example of working together!

“Mike Willetts gave a heart warming presentation in how North Fylde had helped them achieve the original aims.

"The group were captivated by the pictures of the villagers who now have access to clean water, a wonderful nursery to senior school facility and have almost reached self sufficiency with making their own clothes, farming, and growing crops.

"They remained Covid free as Covid rules were far more stricter than they have been here and breaches of rules were severely dealt with.”

The Inner Wheel ladies raised more than £600 during their International Evening, which will buy all the material the project needs to make uniforms for the whole school.

With donated sewing machines they can be made costing £1.50 per uniform. Every one of those £600 will go on that project.

Mike said: ‘I am blown away with the effort that has gone into the evening with flags and music to capture the spirit of Kitale.