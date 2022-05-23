All the activities will be based in and around the town’s Marine Gardens on Saturday June 4, between noon and 6pm.

Before it begins, however, there will be a parade to the gardens from the old Fleetwood Pier site, beginning at 11.30am and led by Fleetwood Old Boys Band.

The many free activities, in the gardens and the Marine Hall itself, will include a gaming bus with the iBox, a creepy crawly roadshow, soft play sessions for toddlers and a bouncy castle as well as stalls, craft activities and games.

Fleetwood is all set for a huge free fun day to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There will be live entertainment from talented Fleetwood acts including The Jeps, The Elements and the Harmony and Health Choir, while DJ Dave Scrivener will be on hand to play popular hits.

Fleetwood’s proud tradition of morris dancing will see performances from the town’s two troupes, the Royalettes and the Highbury Morris Dancers, while there will be live music from Fleetwood Old Boys Band and the Chorley and Croft Pipe Band.

There will be storytelling, talks and also art displays from Fleetwood schools, in collaboration with Fleetwood Museum.

The Queen celebrates a platinum milestone this year

First Aid sessions will also be held by Lancashire’s First Responders throughout the day.

Although the event has been coordinated by Fleetwood Rotarians, numerous organisations from across the town have been working closely together.

Vital funding came from Fleetwood Town Council, which set aside £20,000 to cover the costs of the event.Fleetwood Rotarian Margaret Lund said: “The way the town of Fleetwood has come together for this event has been absolutely brilliant.

"Without Fleetwood Town Council’s funding support it would have been a lot more difficult and the the council has worked really hard.

“The fact that the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year is remarkable, I think everyone agrees she has done a sterling job and the whole country wants to celebrate that.