These are the Remembrance services taking place in Wyre

Remembrance Day in Fleetwood back in 2019, the last time the event took place

Local coordinators have been busy in recent weeks preparing for the solemn events, in which residents pay tribute to those lost in times of war.

The following services are due to be held on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

Fleetwood' s service takes place in the town's Memorial Park, on Warrenhurst Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A parade will assemble at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10am, while alternatively the full parade will assemble at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10.30am.

Thornton's ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph at Four Lane Ends, where Victoria Road West meets Fleetwood Road South.

Those attending are asked to assemble at the Thornton Little Theatre at 10.30am.

Poulton-le-Fylde's service is being held at the War Memorial on Market Place, followed by a service at the Parish Church of St Chad.

Those attending are asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall, at 10.45am.

In Over Wyre, Preesall's event will see a service in St Oswald’s Church, Lancaster Road, Preesall at 10.00 am.

The procession will assemble after the Service at 10.45 am for wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

In Garstang, the procession assembles at the High Street Car Park at 9am for parade to St Thomas’ Church for Church Service at 9.45am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.45 am.

In Bilsborrow, meanwhile, the village's service takes place on Thursday November 11 at the War Memorial, where those attending are asked to assemble at 10.20am.