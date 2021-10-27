Blackpool school attendance figures above average, despite Covid pressures

Attendances in Blackpool have been above the national average

Despite Blackpool being a COVID-19 hotspot with some of the highest rates in the country, attendance rates saw 93 per cent of pupils in school which is higher than the national average of around 90 per cent.

The figures were revealed after the data was recently published by the Department for Education.

The strong attendance figures for Blackpool’s schools reflects well on school staff and the relationships they have developed with their communities, says Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Care and Schools.

He said: “It is remarkable to see attendance rates so high.

“It’s a real testament to all our schools and early years settings for their ongoing hard work and commitment to make sure a day at school is as safe as can be for everyone. We appreciate your continued support and dedication to our young people.

“When families needed help and support, our schools stepped up. The relationship between school and home has been strengthened and we are now seeing strong attendance rates despite the obvious challenges.

“We’d also like to thank all parents and carers for your support with settling pupils back into school and making sure that children continue to attend.”

Schools in Blackpool appear to be bucking the trend for attendance rates so far during the new school year.

Despite the many challenges the pandemic has brought, regular attendance at school has been a high priority for schools and families.

Working closely with schools, Public Health and the Department for Education, Blackpool Council says it has been helping to ensure relevant support is in place to provide a safe and secure environment for all children, teachers and support staff.

Parents and carers of school-aged children are encouraged to help prevent COVID-19 spreading in schools by taking a PCR test even if they only have very mild symptoms.

PCR testing is free, accurate and can be ordered to a home address.