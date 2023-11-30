Staff have paid tribute to Ray Garth – a much-loved employee who worked at the Winter Gardens for 47 years and even met his wife at the venue.

Ray was described as a ‘true gentleman and a fantastic employee’ who will be sadly missed.

He had worked in variously roles since he started as a lamp man in 1976. Most recently he managed the Staff Entrance, welcoming guests and artists through the doors.

Ray shared his passion for working at the Winter Gardens, in a 2007 interview. "The best thing about working here is the great diversity of people you come across, from political party candidates to pigeon fanciers and even punks. There's never a dull moment."

Ray Garth was the longest serving employee at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

And he met his beloved wife, Patricia, whilst working at Winter Gardens Blackpool.

A tribute on the Winter Gardens facebook page reads: “His compassion extended beyond work; he was a dedicated foster parent, caring for babies and children for many years.

Ray's warmth and dedication will be deeply missed by everyone at Winter Gardens Blackpool. Our thoughts, love, and support are with his daughters during this time.