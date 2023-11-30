Chitty Chitty Bang Bang comes to Blackpool Winter Gardens in December 2024 - tickets on sale now
Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.
This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.
When will Chitty Chitty Bang Bang come to Blackpool?
The production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is in Blackpool from the 10 – 29th December 2024. It shows at the Opera House in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
The musical tour begins in April 2024 in Southampton,
Who is producing this version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?
This huge new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.
When can I buy tickets for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?
Tickets will be on sale from Friday 1st December 2023 at 10am at https://chittyontour.com/
A full list of tour dates is also available on the website, along with links to purchase tickets from individual venues.