A scene from X-Treme Magic

X-Treme Magic promises to dazzle, petrify and astound at Blackpool Opera House on Monday, October 17.

The producers says it’s a modern-day spectacle of magic and illusion like no other you’ve seen before – NO rabbits are being pulled out of hats in this show.

Created in Las Vegas and rehearsed over a period of two years, X-Treme Magic has been designed to shock and thrill, featuring death-defying, edge-of-your-seat stunts, sensational stage illusions, daredevil escapology, and mind-blowing magic. It’s claimed audiences will leave the venue with minds boggled for weeks to come.

Master illusionist Richard Cadell will be joined by a full supporting cast including Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones, from Penn & Teller’s ‘Fool Us’, John Archer, international award-winning quick-change artiste Solange Kardinaly, making his UK debut, internationally acclaimed manipulator Arkadio José, as well as fire artists, speciality acts and dancers.

Star of the show Richard Cadell said: “Forget card tricks and hankies - this is thrilling magic the scale of which has never been seen in the UK before.

"We have uniquely combined circus skills and genuine danger with some of the most mind-boggling illusions ever imagined.”

Richard says to especially look out for the vanishing motorbike trick, which is his favourite of the show.

"I ride my bike into a cage which is hoisted into the air,” he said. “You can see all the way around it from every side. No covers - it all just melts away. It’s the one everyone talks about…it’s extreme.”

The Blackpool show is part of a 12-date national tour and producer James Shone added: “I am delighted to be touring X-Treme Magic across the UK this autumn. The show has been created in Las Vegas and promises to be one of the finest productions there is.

“With a cast of the world’s most renowned illusionists and magicians, audiences will be equally astonished as they are terrified as they watch motorcycles appear from nowhere, escape attempts from a straitjacket whilst hung from a burning rope, and Russian Roulette being played with sticks of dynamite.

"You might just want to bring a cushion to hide behind.”