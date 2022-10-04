All you need to know about what's on offer in Blackpool this October half-term

From the famous Blackpool Illuminations lighting up the skies every night to spine-tingling Halloween horrors, the resort has a super line-up of events and attractions to celebrate the break from the classroom. Here’s a selection of some exciting things to do in Blackpool over half-term.

Blackpool Illuminations

The free display stretching along the entire length of the Promenade has an array of impressive new features for 2022, including a newly-reimagined Golden Mile section, a colourful display of waves and sandcastles in the Beachside Boulevard section and Odyssey, the largest installation ever seen in the Illuminations which will launch during the accompanying Lightpool Festival. For a third time, Blackpool Illuminations have been extended into the New Year, to January 2, 2023 - the perfect excuse to visit again when the children break up for Christmas.

Blackpool Illuminations are shining through to January.

Nightly switch-on times are available here.

Lightpool Festival

To complement the Illuminations, Lightpool Festival will return from October 14 – 29. A myriad of indoor and outdoor spaces will come alive with large-scale light installations, larger-than-life projections, music and performance. Along with new artworks and world premieres, features will include LumiDogs workshops and an Illuminated Tram Parade headlined by LED drummers Spark!? The full programme is here.

Halloween Horrors

Lightpool will be a key part of the half-term offering

Half term is also spooky season in the run-up to October 31 and long with ghost trains, ghost walks, ghost trams, and a Haunted Hotel tableau featuring in the Blackpool Illuminations, pumpkin picking is available at Ridegway Farm on Peel Road along with a stack of electrifying events at various attractions, including Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

There, from October 27-31, will be the return of Circus of Horrors in the Globe Theatre. It’s a spine-tingling show blending horror, rock music and burlesque with unbelievable acts.

Shows are at 8pm nightly along with child-friendly performances at 4pm.The full line-up of what’s on in Blackpool this Halloween is here.

World Fireworks Championship

There will be scare sights galore as Halloween looms.

The next event as Bermuda, Wales and Finland battle it out for the winning title will take place on Saturday, October 15, the third on Thursday, October 27 and a fourth showcase event the following night, Friday, October 28. The approximate firing times and further information are here.

Attractions Galore

October is the time of year when many places are bunkering down for the winter, but not in Blackpool, where there is the biggest portfolio of attractions outside of London.Take your pick from Late Night Riding antics at Blackpool Pleasure Beach; splashes of indoor fun at Sandcastle Waterpark; discover the underwater world at SEA LIFE Blackpool; experience the illuminated and heritage trams; take a walk on the wild side at Blackpool Zoo; try your luck at the UK’s largest indoor amusement arcade, Coral Island; explore the three piers; brave the depths of Blackpool Tower Dungeon; journey to the top of Blackpool Tower; and enjoy the excitement of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Circus, and Madame Tussauds with its Marvel Super-Heroes and Strictly Come Dancing interactive exhibitions. Details of all of Blackpool’s top attractions here

Stage shows

The musical Dreamgirls is coming to Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

The Winter Gardens and Grand Theatre are prime Blackpool attractions and both are hosting top shows around half term

The Winter Gardens will feature the musical Dreamgirls from October 25 to November 5. It’s a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing the friendships of the three subjects f the story to the very limit. Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and spine-tingling vocals, the production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only. Tickets details here.

The Grand will also feature a notable West End show – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from October 18 to 22.

It tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Ticket details here.

Embrace the outdoors

October is one of the most colourful months to explore the open spaces Blackpool has to offer. On milder days, the invigorating sea air is the perfect ingredient for a relaxing stroll down the six miles of promenade. Alternatively, the lush 82-acre landscape at Stanley Park, voted England's best park in 2022, dramatically turns into an abundance of rich red and yellow hues with pathways blanketed in crunchy leaves, making way for endless photo opportunities.

Blackpool Zoo is among the resort's notable outdoor attractions.

Top tip

Once you know your travel dates, booking any attractions in advance is recommended, especially leading up to half-term. Many attractions run time slot allocations, meaning they are booking up and selling out more quickly than usual.

In terms of accommodation, it ranges from cosy B&Bs, holiday parks, national names to self-catering options, so something for everyone and details are what is still available can be found here.

There are also restaurants and cafes throughout the resort to suit all tastes and it all adds up to a glittering half-term offering for visitors and for residents alike – whatever you do, be sure to have a great time