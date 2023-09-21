News you can trust since 1873
The Wedding Chapel, Norbreck Castle, Bond Street and more: 9 of Blackpool's biggest 'eyesores' according to Gazette readers

There are some wonderful places to be in Blackpool, and there’s some that need a bit of...attention.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:35 BST

With millions being spent on regeneration across the town, we asked Gazette readers where they would like to see more improvements made.

And you didn’t hold back. Hundreds of people commented, with certain places mentioned time and time again.

See the pages below for the areas people think need help.

Festival House, home of the Wedding Chapel, was mentioned by several readers.

1. The Wedding Chapel

Festival House, home of the Wedding Chapel, was mentioned by several readers. Photo: submit

Tracie Reece said: "North pier is desperate for a coat of paint...such a shame because I love the pier".

2. North Pier

Tracie Reece said: "North pier is desperate for a coat of paint...such a shame because I love the pier". Photo: Christopher Furlong

Chris Ryan and several others pointed out the derelict hotels on the promenade. Chris said: "All the derilect hotels around the Gynn. Any visitors using the tram see these. An eyesore. The council needs to take a stand with the owners or pull them down before they go up in flames."

3. Derelict hotels on the promenade

Chris Ryan and several others pointed out the derelict hotels on the promenade. Chris said: "All the derilect hotels around the Gynn. Any visitors using the tram see these. An eyesore. The council needs to take a stand with the owners or pull them down before they go up in flames." Photo: Google

Ian Stanworth said: "Langdale Road shops, Mereside, a blue brutalist monstrosity."

4. Langdale Road shops, Mereside

Ian Stanworth said: "Langdale Road shops, Mereside, a blue brutalist monstrosity." Photo: Google

Courts aren't meant to be inviting, and this one certainly isn't.

5. Blackpool Magistrates Court

Courts aren't meant to be inviting, and this one certainly isn't. Photo: n/a

Bond Street was mentioned time and time again by Gazette readers. Tracey Amanda Bodell said: "The whole of Bond Street and the whole of Central Drive." Jason Vickers said: "Went down Bond Street recently, wow what an absolute mess."

6. wlepnews-21-09-23-bondtsreet-nw-upload.JPG

Bond Street was mentioned time and time again by Gazette readers. Tracey Amanda Bodell said: "The whole of Bond Street and the whole of Central Drive." Jason Vickers said: "Went down Bond Street recently, wow what an absolute mess." Photo: Bond Street

