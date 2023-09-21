There are some wonderful places to be in Blackpool, and there’s some that need a bit of...attention.
And you didn’t hold back. Hundreds of people commented, with certain places mentioned time and time again.
See the pages below for the areas people think need help.
1. The Wedding Chapel
Festival House, home of the Wedding Chapel, was mentioned by several readers. Photo: submit
2. North Pier
Tracie Reece said: "North pier is desperate for a coat of paint...such a shame because I love the pier". Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Derelict hotels on the promenade
Chris Ryan and several others pointed out the derelict hotels on the promenade.
Chris said: "All the derilect hotels around the Gynn. Any visitors using the tram see these. An eyesore. The council needs to take a stand with the owners or pull them down before they go up in flames." Photo: Google
4. Langdale Road shops, Mereside
Ian Stanworth said: "Langdale Road shops, Mereside, a blue brutalist monstrosity." Photo: Google
5. Blackpool Magistrates Court
Courts aren't meant to be inviting, and this one certainly isn't. Photo: n/a
6. wlepnews-21-09-23-bondtsreet-nw-upload.JPG
Bond Street was mentioned time and time again by Gazette readers.
Tracey Amanda Bodell said: "The whole of Bond Street and the whole of Central Drive."
Jason Vickers said: "Went down Bond Street recently, wow what an absolute mess." Photo: Bond Street