The council has agreed to buy 12, 14, 16 and 18 King Street “to consolidate its existing land holdings and create new development opportunity linked to the town centre car parking strategy”.

A report says agreement has been reached with the current owners with vacant possession, for an undisclosed sum.

The site is currently occupied by Kingswood Business Supplies.

The King Street properties are close to the site where work has now begun to build new civil service offices

The report adds: “Once other assets have been acquired to unlock the future development potential of the surrounding area, it is intended to produce a regeneration scheme, demolish and/or redevelop the properties.

“Until such time that the properties are required for regeneration it is intended to keep them vacant and secure.”

The site is close to the development of £100m new civil service offices, also on King Street, where work began in February this year as part of the next phase of the Talbot Gateway.

The cost of the property purchases has been kept under wraps for commercial reasons, but in 2019 the council agreed to set aside £16m for the delivery of town centre parking provision.

An executive report at the time warned “development of Blackpool Central and Talbot Gateway will have major implications for car parking”.

It said there was already “acute pressures on town centre car parks” during peak times.

