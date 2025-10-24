The iconic story of the Wicked Wizard of Oz is to be told on stage in Lancashire like you’ve never seen it before- whether you’ve got your tickets already or not, below is everything you need to know.

After the record-breaking success of Peter Pan The Arena Spectacular, starring Jordan Conway and Boy George, and the ongoing success of Elf The Arena Spectacular, World’s Biggest Productions bring a brand-new, thrilling cirque staging of Wicked Wizard of Oz to the Winter Gradens Blackpool between Saturday, Seotemebr 25 to Saturday, November 1.

What can we expect from the Wicked Wizard of Oz?

With breathtaking aerial stunts, amazing effects, dynamic CGI backdrops displayed on a giant 25 metre screen and with a 20 metre performance stage surrounded on three side by the audience, spectacular cirque meets madcap panto in this immersive, fast-paced retelling of L Frank Baum’s much loved tale, making it the must see show of the festive season.

Join Dorothy as she makes new friends along the Yellow Brick Road, including a hilarious Scarecrow, a Cowardly Lion who is afraid to walk the high wire, and a giant, 10ft-tall Tin Man transformer. Together, they set off along the Yellow Brick Road in search for the Wicked Wizard of Oz, who runs the Emerald Circus. Only he can lead them through the enchanted forest to battle the broomstick-flying, green-faced witch and her flying monkeys.

The Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow and the Tinman in The Wicked Wizard of Oz. | submit

Who stars in the show?

Jordan Conway is back on the Winter Gardens stage again, as the hilarious Scarecrow.

The actor and comedian teams up once more with co-star Kelly Banlaki as Dorothy, with legendary panto funnyman Kev Orkian joining the company as The Wizard.

The principal cast is completed by Nathan Paul as the Tin Man, Tamara as the high wire walking Lion, Sam Fogell as Uncle Frank and Ebony Fear as the Witch.

They will be supported by a 30-strong company, including 15 world class cirque performers, comedy favourites, dancers, singers and actor/musicians.

What has been said about the Wicked Wizard of Oz?

Jordan Conway said: “Blackpool is my second home and there’s nowhere better to open each new show. Elf, and then Peter Pan, with Boy George, packed out the Winter Gardens and I can’t wait to get back with another World Premiere - it’s such a brilliant theatre with fantastic audiences. Wicked Wizard of Oz will be something special there as it’s also the most intimate venue on the tour.”

Producer Jon Conway says, “I’ve produced shows from Broadway to Beijing but I don’t remember ever being more excited about mixing my circus roots from when I was born on Billy Smart’s Circus with my lifelong dedication to pantomime and musical theatre in one spectacular.”

Can I still buy tickets?

Yes, tickets are available to buy online here.

Prices range from £21.75 to £54.20

You can also purchase tickets by phoning the Winter box office on 0844 770 0593 or heading down in person.

The Winter Gardens Box Office is located on Church Street and is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.