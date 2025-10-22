This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Best-selling author - and former manager of the Nolans -Melanie Blake, says she loves Blackpool so much she is offering residents a special prize if they purchase her latest book...

Who is Melanie Blake?

Author, columnist and talent agent Melanie had a challenging start in life: dyslexic and from an underprivileged background with no formal education, she ran away from home at 16 to escape her family’s religious cult. She faced homelessness and hardship but was determined to succeed.

By 19, Mel was working at the BBC’s iconic Top of the Pops show and by 27, she’d built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading music and entertainment managers with her own agency and roster of award-winning artists who’d sold more than 100 million records - including Blackpool stars The Nolans and Steps’ Claire Ricahrds.

At the same time, Mel built up a publicity and acting agency which quickly became the most successful independent boutique agency in the UK, where she managed clients from some of the biggest syndicated shows in the world including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Dynasty and Neighbours.

Melanie has been one of the most successful independent agents and publicists in the world for the last 25 years but now, as she is about to turn 50, she’s decided to take the starring role in her own story and shut her agencies to focus on her own writing career.

Best-selling author and former talent manager Melanie Blake is releasing a new novel next month. | submit

Melanie is now the internationally bestselling author behind the sensational trilogy that began with Ruthless Women- the Sunday Times #4 bestseller that sold 250,000 copies in its first month- and its bestselling sequel, Guilty Women.

She’s also a successful playwright, having adapted her first novel The Thunder Girls into a play which broke box-office records for a new work - a credit she still holds to this day.

Melanie’s books have been translated into nine languages and have captivated more than a million readers worldwide.

After surviving the world of traditional publishing, she also recently launched Piranha Publishing to support bold, brilliant storytellers who don’t tick the usual boxes.

Mel said: “I want to kick open the locked doors in my six-inch heels because I’m tired of working-class women writers being made to feel unwelcome at their own table. Although Piranha Publishing’s first release will be the grand finale of my bestselling trilogy, I’m determined to open the doors for other voices,

“After 30 years in showbiz, I feel more powerful and more vibrant than ever. My life is a rollercoaster and so are my books – strap in for the ride and you’ll see what I mean!”

Her latest book Vengeful Women is due to be released on November 6.

What is Melanie’s connection to Blackpool?

As mentioned above, Melanie was the manager of the Nolans - she even oversawheir reunion tour in 2009.

Melanie told us: “Growing up in Manchester, Blackpool was our Vegas of the North. We’d go every year for the lights — it was the highlight of my childhood. Later, I’d take the train with my Nan, and the moment you passed Poulton-le-Fylde, you’d start looking for the Tower — that’s when the excitement began.

“I remember watching Linda and Bernie Nolan on stage, never imagining I’d one day become their manager. It felt like life had come full circle.

“But that circle also brought heartache — burying Bernie in Blackpool was one of the most devastating experiences of my life. Blackpool holds so many happy memories for me, but also deeply sad ones. It’s a very emotional place in my heart.”

L to R: Linda Nolan, Melanie Blake, Maureen Nolan and Coleen Nolan | submit

What is her new book about?

On a private island off the coast of England, five powerful women sit in jail, awaiting trial for manslaughter: a world-famous soap star, an ambitious talent agent, a ruthless producer, a brilliantscreenwriter and an extremely frustrated cougar casting director.

The man who put them there, their long-term nemesis Jake Monroe, is cashing in – turning the island they once ruled into a twisted theme park crowned by the world’s tallest skyscraper. While the women plot revenge, old secrets that could change everything begin to surface.

The glossy veneer of their showbiz world was shattered when they were incarcerated and the rot beneath the red carpets and studio lights is beginning to show. Meanwhile, a journalist chasing the truth behind an American serial killer is uncovering stories that could destroy everything – and everyone.

As the body count climbs and the women’s trial date looms, Jake’s empire teeters. One thing is certain... Hell hath no fury like vengeful women.

What prize can Blackpool fans win?

Melanie is offering fans the chance to meet her for a luxury afternoon tea, with a few glasses of fizz and plenty of gossip at London's Langham Hotel - plus travel and accommodation included (UK only).

For the chance to win, you must pre-order a copy of Vengeful Women as your invitation to enter will be enclosed inside.

Each pre-ordered edition is a limited, signed, red-edged finished edition, with Melanie hoping “to produce the most beautiful, covetable hardback possible”.

Pre-orders are available from Waterstones here and Amazon here.